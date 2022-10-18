Kornit Digital Sets Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Webcast

Kornit Digital Ltd

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or “The Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, prior to the market open.



The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast reviewing these results and its operations on Wednesday, November 9th at 8:30 am ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Kornit’s website, www.kornit.com, in the "Investors" section.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

Live Call: 1-877-300-8521 (US/Canada Toll-Free) International: 1-412-317-6026 or 1-809-213284 (Israeli Toll-Free) Conference ID: 10171559

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in available approximately five hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on November 23, 2022.

Replay: 1-844-512-2921 (US/Canada Toll-Free) International: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 10171559

About Kornit Digital



Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than one hundred countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Investor Contact

Andrew G. Backman

Global Head of Investor Relations

andrew.backman@kornit.com



