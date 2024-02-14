Kratos (KTOS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Kratos (KTOS) reported revenue of $273.8 million, up 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.12, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $252.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was +50.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kratos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Product sales : $173 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $160.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

Revenues- Unmanned Systems : $55.40 million versus $58.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.6% change.

Revenues- Kratos Government Solutions : $218.40 million compared to the $197.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17% year over year.

Revenues- Service revenues : $100.80 million compared to the $91.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.

Gross Profit- Product sales : $47.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.93 million.

Gross Profit- Service revenues: $24.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.27 million.

Shares of Kratos have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

