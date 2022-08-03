Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

U.S. markets closed

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of nineteen cents ($0.19) per share on its common stock, payable on September 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

* * * * *

Contact: Janet Keckeisen, Vice President, Investor Relations, (972) 233-1700


