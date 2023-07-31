Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries' (NASDAQ:KLIC) stock is up by a considerable 24% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Kulicke and Soffa Industries' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kulicke and Soffa Industries is:

18% = US$214m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.18.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

At first glance, Kulicke and Soffa Industries seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Kulicke and Soffa Industries' exceptional 46% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Kulicke and Soffa Industries' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 31% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Kulicke and Soffa Industries''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Kulicke and Soffa Industries Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 13%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 87% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Moreover, Kulicke and Soffa Industries is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Kulicke and Soffa Industries' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

