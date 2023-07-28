Kumba Iron Ore (JSE:KIO) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (JSE:KIO) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to ZAR22.60 on the 21st of August. However, the dividend yield of 6.7% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

Kumba Iron Ore's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Kumba Iron Ore's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 43.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 73%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was ZAR31.70 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was ZAR32.60. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. However, Kumba Iron Ore has only grown its earnings per share at 3.9% per annum over the past five years. The earnings growth is anaemic, and the company is paying out 96% of its profit. As they say in finance, 'past performance is not indicative of future performance', but we are not confident a company with limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio will be a star dividend-payer over the next decade.

Our Thoughts On Kumba Iron Ore's Dividend

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Kumba Iron Ore is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Kumba Iron Ore that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

