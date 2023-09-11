Is Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSE:LIF) Trading At A 36% Discount?

Key Insights

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty's estimated fair value is CA$48.92 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CA$31.20 suggests Labrador Iron Ore Royalty is potentially 36% undervalued

Peers of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty are currently trading on average at a 40% premium

Does the September share price for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSE:LIF) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$185.0m CA$184.4m CA$185.0m CA$186.5m CA$188.5m CA$191.1m CA$193.9m CA$197.0m CA$200.3m CA$203.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Est @ -0.32% Est @ 0.33% Est @ 0.79% Est @ 1.11% Est @ 1.34% Est @ 1.49% Est @ 1.60% Est @ 1.68% Est @ 1.73% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% CA$172 CA$160 CA$149 CA$140 CA$132 CA$124 CA$117 CA$111 CA$105 CA$99.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$1.3b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$204m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.4%– 1.9%) = CA$3.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$3.7b÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= CA$1.8b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$3.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$31.2, the company appears quite good value at a 36% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Labrador Iron Ore Royalty as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.114. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Labrador Iron Ore Royalty, we've compiled three fundamental elements you should further research:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty that you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does LIF's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Canadian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

