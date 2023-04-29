Lakeland Bancorp First Quarter 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$74.3m (up 4.8% from 1Q 2022).

Net income: US$19.8m (up 26% from 1Q 2022).

Profit margin: 27% (up from 22% in 1Q 2022). The increase in margin was primarily driven by higher revenue.

EPS: US$0.30 (up from US$0.25 in 1Q 2022).

Lakeland Bancorp Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 6.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 36%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.7% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 3.2% growth forecast for the Banks industry in the US.

The company's shares are down 3.0% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Lakeland Bancorp's balance sheet health.

