Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Lakeland Bancorp's shares before the 5th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.58 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Lakeland Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 4.0% on its current stock price of $14.34. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Lakeland Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Lakeland Bancorp paying out a modest 34% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Lakeland Bancorp, with earnings per share up 9.0% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Lakeland Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.8% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Is Lakeland Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Lakeland Bancorp has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. In summary, Lakeland Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

