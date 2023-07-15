Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.46

Lakeland Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:LKFN) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.46 on 7th of August. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Lakeland Financial has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on Lakeland Financial's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 42%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

EPS is set to fall by 8.7% over the next 12 months. But assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the future payout ratio could be 53%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think would be feasible on an earnings basis.

Lakeland Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.453, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Lakeland Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Lakeland Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Lakeland Financial is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Lakeland Financial that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here