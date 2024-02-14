Lakeshore Advantage boasts $3.24B in local investment — most coming from the same employer

OTTAWA COUNTY — Lakeshore Advantage, an economic development organization that aids businesses in Ottawa and Allegan counties in securing funding, is celebrating a successful 2023.

The organization broke ground on its new home in downtown Holland — The Next Center — and encouraged business expansion, job creation and local investments from manufacturers and other employers.

Lakeshore Advantage, an economic development organization that aids businesses in Ottawa and Allegan counties in securing funding, is celebrating a successful 2023.

Those investments came from LG Energy Solutions ($3,077,719,709), HG Medical ($41,008,441), Cold-Link Logistics ($23,357,239), ATC Drivetrain ($7,900,000) and others. They were instrumental in job growth, with 1,091 new or retained jobs in the region in 2023.

Notably, though, $3 billion from LG, earmarked from a partnership with Toyota, isn't expected to create any jobs.

More: LG partnership with Toyota will bring additional $3B investment to Holland

Here's a look at the region's growth by numbers:

$3.24 billion: In all, Lakeshore Advantage aided 26 business expansion projects totaling $3,240,199,833. Of that, 3,077,719,709 went to LG Energy Solutions.

$1,800: For every dollar invested in Lakeshore Advantage, $1,800 was returned as an investment in the local community.

73: Lakeshore Advantage assisted 73 local startups and raised $16.6 million in capital for those startups.

$634.3 million: The organization helped leverage over $630 million in funding to support growing local primary employers.

To see the whole report, visit lakeshoreadvantage.com.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Lakeshore Advantage boasts $3.24B in local investment — most coming from LG