Q4 GDP preview: Economists look for growth acceleration before Omicron impact

Ålandsbanken Abp announces amendment of terms and conditions for its Covered Bonds due 2025

Ålandsbanken
1 min read
  • ALBAV.HE
  • ALBBV.HE


Ålandsbanken Abp
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
January 27, 2022 - 12.30 EET

Ålandsbanken Abp announces amendment of terms and conditions for its Covered Bonds due 2025

Ålandsbanken Abp (”Ålandsbanken”) has amended the terms and conditions for its SEK 2,000,000,000 Covered Bonds with maturity 12 May 2025, ISIN: SE0013359627 (“Covered Bonds”) issued under its EUR 3,000,000,000 Medium Term Note, Covered Bonds and Tier 2 Note Programme.

Every bondholder has given its consent to the amendment of the terms and conditions. The amendment of the terms and conditions is done to enable the change of issuer – from Ålandsbanken under Finnish mortgage banking legislation to Borgo AB as issuer under Swedish mortgage banking legislation – in connection to the transaction Ålandsbanken previously 21 January 2022 has announced.

The amended terms and conditions are available at the Issuer’s website: https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/debt-programme.

For questions relating to the amendment of the terms and conditions, please contact:

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

Maria Rissanen
Head of Group Treasury
e-mail: maria.rissanen@alandsbanken.fi
tel. +358 204 293 683

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.alandsbanken.com


