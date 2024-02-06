Landstar System Inc Vice President - CIO Ricardo Coro Sells 5,000 Shares

Ricardo Coro, Vice President - CIO of Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR), executed a sale of 5,000 shares in the company on February 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $190.56 per share, resulting in a total value of $952,800.

Landstar System Inc is a transportation services company specializing in logistics and more specifically third-party logistics. Landstar provides services primarily throughout the United States and to a lesser extent in Canada and between the U.S. and other countries. The company operates through a unique network of independent commission sales agents and third-party transportation capacity providers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,000 shares of Landstar System Inc and has not made any purchase of shares. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 5 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Landstar System Inc were trading at $190.56, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.917 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 26.35, which is above the industry median of 13.415 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $190.56 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $158.56 indicates that Landstar System Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

