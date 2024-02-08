Lantronix Inc (LTRX) Reports Record Revenue with Strong Non-GAAP EPS Growth in Q2 Fiscal 2024

Record Revenue : Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) achieved a record $37.0 million in net revenue, marking an 18% increase year-over-year.

Non-GAAP EPS Growth : Non-GAAP earnings per share rose to $0.08, doubling from $0.04 in the prior year.

GAAP EPS Consistency : GAAP earnings per share remained steady at ($0.07), consistent with the prior year's performance.

Future Outlook : Lantronix anticipates revenue between $38 million to $42 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 to $0.13 for Q3 fiscal 2024.

Fiscal Year Forecast: For fiscal year 2024, revenue is expected to range from $155 million to $165 million with non-GAAP EPS between $0.35 to $0.45.

On February 8, 2024, Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX), a global provider of compute and connectivity IoT solutions, released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The company reported a significant increase in net revenue, which totaled $37.0 million, up 12 percent sequentially and 18 percent year-over-year. This performance underscores the company's robust growth trajectory and its ability to capitalize on the expanding IoT market.

Lantronix Inc specializes in secure data access and management solutions for IoT and IT assets, with a focus on high-growth applications in Smart Cities, Automotive, and Enterprise. The company's product lines include IoT Solutions, IoT System Solutions, and Software & Services, with Embedded IoT solutions being a key revenue driver. Lantronix serves a diverse range of markets and has a strong presence in the Americas, which contributes the majority of its revenue.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Despite the record revenue, Lantronix Inc reported a GAAP EPS of ($0.07), which remained unchanged from the prior year. The consistency in GAAP EPS, despite the revenue growth, may indicate challenges in scaling operations while managing costs effectively. The company's non-GAAP EPS, however, showed a remarkable improvement, doubling from $0.04 in the prior year to $0.08. This non-GAAP measure excludes certain expenses and provides a clearer picture of the company's operational efficiency and underlying profitability.

The company's financial achievements, particularly in non-GAAP EPS growth, are significant as they reflect Lantronix's ability to enhance its operational efficiency and manage costs amidst its revenue growth. This is particularly important in the competitive hardware industry, where innovation and efficient cost management are key drivers of success.

Key Financial Metrics

Lantronix Inc's balance sheet reflects a healthy financial position with $22.146 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023. The company's total assets remained stable at $151.623 million compared to June 30, 2023. On the liabilities side, the current liabilities decreased slightly, indicating good short-term financial health.

From the income statement, the gross profit for the quarter was $15.031 million, with a total operating expense of $16.789 million, leading to a loss from operations of ($1.758 million). The net loss for the quarter was ($2.593 million), translating to a net loss per share of ($0.07). However, after adjusting for non-GAAP items, the company reported a non-GAAP net income of $2.962 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.

These financial metrics are crucial as they provide insights into the company's profitability, liquidity, and operational efficiency. The non-GAAP adjustments, which include share-based compensation, employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, and amortization of intangible assets, among others, are important for investors to understand the company's core operating performance without the impact of non-recurring or non-cash expenses.

Analysis and Outlook

Lantronix Inc's performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 demonstrates its ability to grow revenue and manage operational efficiency effectively. The company's focus on high-growth IoT markets and its diversified product offerings position it well for future growth. The provided business outlook for the third fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year 2024 indicates confidence in continued revenue growth and improved profitability.

Investors and potential GuruFocus.com members should consider Lantronix Inc's strategic position in the IoT industry, its consistent revenue growth, and the doubling of its non-GAAP EPS when evaluating the company's investment potential. The company's ability to maintain a strong balance sheet while expanding its market presence is a positive indicator for value investors looking for growth opportunities in the technology sector.

For more detailed information and analysis, interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing and consider attending the investor conference call and webcast.

