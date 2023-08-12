Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shareholders have endured a 44% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 44%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 4.0%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 11% in the last three years. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 8.6% in a month.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Lantronix isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Lantronix saw its revenue grow by 16%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 44% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Lantronix stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Lantronix shareholders are down 44% for the year, but the market itself is up 4.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Lantronix , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

