Lantronix to Report Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Results on August 18, 2022

Lantronix, Inc.
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced it will release financial results from its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended June, 30, 2022, after the close of the market on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Management will host an investor conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 18, 2022. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.
        
Investors can access a replay of the conference call starting at approximately 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on August 18, 2022, at the Lantronix website. A telephonic replay will also be available through August 25, 2022, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada Toll-Free 855-669-9658 and entering passcode 3155251.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Lantronix Media Contact:        
Gail Kathryn Miller
Corporate Marketing &
Communications Manager
media@lantronix.com
949-453-7158

 

 

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:        
Jeremy Whitaker
Chief Financial Officer
investors@lantronix.com
949-450-7241

 

 

 

 

Lantronix Sales:
sales@lantronix.com
Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990
Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744
Asia Pacific + 852 3955-0218
China + 86 21-6237-8868
Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201
India +91 994-551-2488

 

 

 

© 2022 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark, and SLB and SLC are trademarks of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.


