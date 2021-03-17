Lantronix to Showcase Industrial IoT Embedded Compute, Connect and Edge Solutions at Convergence India 2021

Visit Booth #A4.8 to see Lantronix’s embedded solutions, development kits, servers, routers and asset trackers

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware and turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), will showcase its embedded compute, connect and edge computing solutions at Convergence India 2021, being held March 24–26, 2021, at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India.



“A global technology leader, Lantronix will display its latest compute, connectivity, asset tracking, remote environment management and embedded product line solutions at Convergence India 2021,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy at Lantronix Inc. “Lantronix’s interlocking IoT solutions include our single-pane-of-glass management platform, value-added connectivity and engineering services and matching hardware.”

Being showcased at Booth #A4.8 are:

Lantronix Embedded Solutions — Lantronix’s portfolio of embedded connectivity and compute solutions simplify and streamline OEMs smart connected products to market. Lantronix’s embedded solutions include serial to Ethernet device servers, 802.11 wireless modules, GNSS devices, Open-Q Systems-on-Module and Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ hardware development kits. The dual-band xPico 270 wireless module will be demonstrated at the booth, showing its Azure and Enterprise Security features.

Lantronix Edge Computing Devices — A versatile offering of edge computing devices, including the SGX5150 Wi-Fi® gateway and the E-series rugged cellular IoT routers, which support LTE, WAN, LAN, Wi-Fi and serial connectivity with fieldbus protocol conversion, a must for industry 4.0 applications.

Lantronix Tracking Devices — Available in 2G, 3G and LTE-M1, the BOLERO40 Series is a compact range of rugged IP 67 micro-trackers designed to match the environmental, mechanical and electrical requirements of the vehicle tracking market.

Lantronix’s solutions are showcased in case studies, including:

Smart City Solution using Lantronix Open-Q 624A SOM and development kit

ATM Banking Solution using Lantronix E210 series routers

Smart Weighing Scales for Retail and Industrial Applications, using Lantronix xPico240

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure IoT Intelligent Edge and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software and solutions.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

