Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Readers hoping to buy Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSE:LAS.A) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Lassonde Industries' shares before the 22nd of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.50 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$2.00 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Lassonde Industries has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of CA$140.42. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Lassonde Industries has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Lassonde Industries paying out a modest 26% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Lassonde Industries generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 35% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Lassonde Industries's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Lassonde Industries's earnings per share have dropped 5.2% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Lassonde Industries has increased its dividend at approximately 4.9% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Lassonde Industries? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

In light of that, while Lassonde Industries has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Lassonde Industries has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

