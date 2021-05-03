U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,199.12
    +17.95 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,157.99
    +283.14 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,912.74
    -49.95 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.06
    +18.61 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.52
    +0.94 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.40
    +25.70 (+1.45%)
     

  • Silver

    27.02
    +1.15 (+4.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2067
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    -0.0230 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3911
    +0.0091 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0840
    -0.2550 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,757.03
    +922.97 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,426.16
    +32.50 (+2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Last Chance to Actively Participate in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Renewable Energy Group, Inc. ("Renewable Energy" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: REGI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Renewable Energy securities between May 3, 2018 and February 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/regi.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that: (1) that due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company's customers; (2) that, as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) that, as a result, Renewable Energy's revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; (4) that there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/regi or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Renewable Energy you have until May 3, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


Recommended Stories

  • Fed’s Dovish Tilt to Unleash Tide of Bets on Resurgent Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Euro bulls are out in force this week, after Jerome Powell poured cold water on bets the Fed was poised to withdraw its aggressive support for the U.S. economy.Creeping U.S. inflation won’t last and doesn’t justify higher interest rates, he said. That’s narrowed the gap between what investors can expect to earn in the U.S. over Europe, dashing the chances of a resurgent dollar and vindicating FX strategists who said the euro’s April rally has further to run.“It is clear that Fed monetary withdrawal is off the agenda anytime soon, capping the upside on U.S. yields and helping euro-dollar bulls,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s chief G-10 FX strategist Audrey Childe-Freeman.It marks a big shift in sentiment for the euro, which started the year as a laggard compared to the British pound and the greenback as the continent struggled with vaccine shortages and stubbornly high Covid infections.Now, the euro zone’s vaccination program is accelerating and investment strategists have been revising their expectations for European growth upward.Europe’s catch up is showing up in the rates market and the gap between 10-year U.S. yields and their German counterparts is close to its narrowest since early March at 185 basis points.In this environment, predictions of a euro advance against the dollar through to the year-end are becoming plentiful, even after the common currency gained more than 2% in April.Euro ReboundCommerzbank AG strategists expect the euro to rebound to $1.23 by the end of the year, from around $1.20 currently. Bloomberg Intelligence is even more bullish, forecasting the euro will hit $1.25 into the summer on account of Europe’s vaccine catch-up and rising economic optimism. Citigroup Inc. goes higher still, looking for the single currency to reach between $1.25 and $1.275 by the end of the third quarter.Read More: The Europe Capitulation Trade Is in Full Swing on Vaccine Bets“European vaccination dynamics continue to close the gap with the U.S. and the U.K.,” said Adam Pickett, a foreign-exchange strategist at Citigroup. “We expect the Fed will remain on the dovish side. This should open the door to further euro-dollar upside.”Leveraged funds reduced net-short positions on the euro to the lowest since early March, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for the week through April 27.One-month risk reversals, a measure of sentiment, signaled traders in April were the most optimistic on the euro versus the dollar since late February.There’s even a shift in the mood music around the potential for a more hawkish European Central Bank, even though its President Christine Lagarde has said any discussion of phasing out the pandemic emergency purchase program is premature.Technical factors are also moving in favor of the euro. Last week, the currency closed above the Fibonacci level -- a psychologically important threshold -- for the first time since January, potentially signaling further gains.Potential TaperSome analysts and investors are sticking to the view that bets on a strengthening euro rally may be overblown, however. In spite of the increasingly upbeat mood in Europe, inflation and growth remain chronically lower in the euro-area than in the U.S.The Fed may still start signaling plans to taper its bond buying program before the year is out. One policy maker, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, broke ranks with Powell on Friday and said it may now be time to start debating a reduction in asset purchases.Read More: Fed’s Kaplan Wants to Talk Tapering, Breaking Ranks With PowellMeanwhile, Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock Inc. said last week that U.S. growth is now strong enough to allow the Fed to step back from some of the extraordinary support it rolled out during the pandemic.Rabobank’s head of FX strategy Jane Foley sees the euro moving lower to 1.18 in the next three to six months, with core inflation higher in the U.S. compared to the eurozone in the coming few years.“Potentially this phase sees euro-dollar back towards the highs,” said James Athey, a money manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, who has a small short on the euro. “But it’s all very dependent first and foremost on what U.S. yields are doing and of course it is a dollar move first and foremost.”Week AheadGermany, France, Spain and Austria will sell a total of about 23 billion euros of bonds next week, according to Commerzbank AG.There are no redemptions until May 25, when France is due to pay around 20 billion euros, while the next coupon payments are scheduled from Germany, Italy and Ireland on May 15.The U.K. will sell up to 4.75 billion pounds of 10- and 15-year bonds next week, and the BOE will buy back debt across three operations. BOE policy meeting outcome is the main focus.Data for the coming week is mostly relegated to backward-looking figures and final PMI numbersItaly and Spain release preliminary manufacturing PMI figures on Monday and preliminary services PMI numbers on WednesdayECB policy maker speeches are a constant next week starting with Francois Villeroy on Monday and ending with President Christine Lagarde who speaks at a State of the Union event on Friday. Chief economist Philip Lane and Isabel Schnabel speak on the days in betweenBOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at the press conference following the policy decision on ThursdayFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Craving More, Abu Dhabi’s New Wealth Fund Can’t Move Fast Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than two years into frenetic dealmaking that reeled in a haul from pharmaceuticals to agricultural trading, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi’s biggest worry is if he’s moving “fast enough.”The sense of urgency may seem surprising from the chief executive of Abu Dhabi’s newest sovereign fund, ADQ, which amassed an estimated $110 billion in assets since being founded in 2018, including a 45% stake in Louis Dreyfus Company BV.“We’ll deploy significant amounts this year and over the next five years,” Alsuwaidi, 38, said in a rare interview. “People will be amazed at how much we will be able to deploy in the markets we operate.”Even in a city that’s among the few globally to manage around $1 trillion in sovereign wealth capital, ADQ has quickly emerged as Abu Dhabi’s go-to lever for addressing its biggest weaknesses.Although Alsuwaidi wouldn’t specify ADQ’s size, he said an estimate from Global SWF that put it at $110 billion isn’t too far off. Moreover, that number should double within seven to 10 years, he said. ADQ currently has 120 employees, of which 60 to 70 are directly involved in the fund’s investments.ADQ is among an emerging breed of state funds in the Gulf region that are increasingly having to reconcile their ambitions as global investors with the priorities of domestic economies.Originally known as Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co., the entity took custody of some of the emirate’s biggest assets, from air and sea ports, the stock market operator and the nuclear energy corporation to health care and utilities.The abbreviation of the company’s name proved a mouthful and was soon abandoned in favor of ADQ, according to Alsuwaidi. Its mission: to “extract value” out of the state assets through whatever means available, he said.Alsuwaidi, a former executive at a larger Abu Dhabi state fund, Mubadala Investment Co., says he’s constantly on the lookout for ways to deliver on its goal by listing, merging or selling assets.“Every single asset, every day of my life, will continue to be on the list to be taken public or monetized,” he said. “And that will happen day in, day out.”Chaired by a royal family member, Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ADQ has quickly joined the ranks of the world’s top 20 sovereign funds and is now the UAE capital’s third-largest after Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala. Deal-hungry bankers privately describe the vibe around it as a “gold rush.”The fund’s domestic focus -- 90% of its portfolio consists of Abu Dhabi assets -- still distinguishes it from its bigger counterparts. ADIA’s mandate as a rainy-day fund is to funnel the government’s oil surplus into foreign holdings, while Mubadala combines investments abroad and at home.“We will always be more Abu Dhabi-weighted versus any of our peers,” Alsuwaidi said.“We do have characteristics of a sovereign fund,” he said. “But we are defined in our articles as a holding company with developmental nature. And so, core to our bread and butter, is that developmental nature of our investments and our deals.”Wider ReachBut it was ADQ’s investment in Louis Dreyfus that catapulted it to global prominence for the first time last year. Another focus is Egypt, where ADQ has committed to investing $10 billion alongside the country’s sovereign fund. It also recently bought an Egyptian pharmaceuticals company from Bausch Health Cos., while also investing in a UAE supermarket chain expanding in the North African country.Despite the acquisitive streak, the major preoccupation remains ADQ’s role back home.“To maximize any investment, sometimes you need to create an international tie-up,” Alsuwaidi said. “Sometimes a global presence with an Abu Dhabi anchor is the way to extract more value for the shareholder.”Concerns about over-dependence on others to ensure vital supplies of food and medicine and the speed with which global supply lines were disrupted during the pandemic now appear to drive the fund’s philosophy. Four sectors in particular have caught ADQ’s attention and they’re all vital to the emirate’s long-term future: energy and utilities, food and agriculture, mobility and logistics, as well as health care and pharma.Energy accounts for 65% of ADQ’s portfolio and its share is likely to remain roughly the same even as it becomes part of a “greater pie,” Alsuwaidi said.“We shouldn’t shy away from the fact that we’re oil long position,” Alsuwaidi said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HNA Group Assets Attract Interest From Fosun, JD.com

    (Bloomberg) -- Fosun Group and an arm of JD.com Inc. are among suitors considering investing in domestic operations of HNA Group Co. as the indebted Chinese conglomerate is reorganized after being placed under government control, people with knowledge of the matter said.Ping An Insurance Group Co., Juneyao Airlines Co. and Air China Ltd. have also been studying HNA’s assets, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any deal could raise billions of dollars, the people said.The once high-flying conglomerate plowed more than $40 billion into a raft of trophy assets around the world before being reined in by the government, which started taking control just over a year ago as the pandemic hit HNA’s remaining businesses.The company still owns airlines, airports and retail assets in China. Some bidders could team up for an investment, and the structure of any potential transaction hasn’t been finalized, the people said.Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty the potential investors will proceed with concrete offers, the people said. Representatives for Air China, HNA, Juneyao and Ping An Insurance declined to comment, while representatives for Fosun and JD didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Billionaire Guo Guangchang’s Fosun Group, founded in 1992, is a Chinese conglomerate with businesses spanning from pharmaceuticals and travel to retail and insurance. JD.com, one of China’s biggest e-commerce platforms, has expanded into health care and logistics. JD Logistics Inc. has won Hong Kong stock exchange approval for an initial public offering that could raise about $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported this week.Juneyao Air, a privately owned airline based in Shanghai, said Thursday that it plans to invest 5 billion yuan ($772 million) in a joint venture which will buy airline assets but it didn’t provide any details. Separately, Caixin reported that HNA Group’s airlines assets are the target, citing an unidentified person.Poster ChildAny disposal would come after HNA’s creditors earlier this year applied for the group to be reorganized.Founded as an airline in the 1990s by entrepreneur Chen Feng with seed money from George Soros, the company emerged from near obscurity to mount a buying binge that saw it become the top shareholder of Deutsche Bank AG and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. It was once the poster child for a cabal of Chinese empire builders that borrowed rapidly to snap up trophy assets around the globe.The spree eventually took HNA’s debt load to about $86 billion by the end of 2017. It began shedding assets in early 2018 amid pressure from the government, which had started to crack down on the activities of its biggest offshore acquirers to rein in financial risk and damage to China’s reputation. In December, HNA agreed to sell Ingram Micro Inc. for about $7.2 billion, its largest asset sale so far.The Chinese government wants to return HNA to its roots as an airline and hence plans to dispose of HNA’s non-aviation assets through a trust, Bloomberg News reported in January. The conglomerate started looking for strategic investors for Shenzhen-listed CCOOP Group Co., which operates convenience stores, department stores, logistics parks and online financial services, according to a March announcement on HNA’s website. Its airport assets and airline business are also seeking strategic investors, separate statements on the website show. HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co., which develops real estate projects including airport industrial parks, and Hong Kong-listed Hainan Meilan International Airport Co. are both owned by HNA.HNA’s airline business is among China’s largest carrier groups, with stakes in Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Air Changan, low-cost carrier Beijing Capital Airlines Co., and Suparna Airlines, also known as Yangtze River Airlines Co., according to HNA’s website. The group also holds a majority stake in jet lessor Avolon Holdings Ltd. through its Bohai Leasing Co. unit.Hainan Airlines reported a net loss of 2.6 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2021 after losing 64 billion yuan last year, according to its latest financial report.(Adds more details about HNA assets from 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Rises With Growing Reopening Efforts Offsetting Virus Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as optimism over progress in reopening some of the world’s largest economies outweighed deepening coronavirus risks elsewhere.Futures rose 1.4% in New York after flipping between gains and losses earlier Monday. A European Union plan to ease restrictions for vaccinated travelers over the summer travel season is boosting sentiment. In the U.S., most capacity restrictions will be lifted in states around the New York region starting later this month. The U.S. dollar also weakened, making commodities priced in the currency more attractive.“We’ve likely put the worst of Europe behind us,” and “as they turn toward reopening, that will help,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. While the recovery in other regions catches up, oil price upside in the near term “hinges on the U.S. reopening story and the return of U.S. demand.”U.S. benchmark crude futures have rallied more than 30% this year, but the market continues to face an uneven global demand recovery as some countries suffer from new waves of coronavirus cases. Sales of gasoline in India were the lowest in April since August, while average daily diesel sales were the lowest since October, preliminary data from officials with direct knowledge of the matter show.“Developed markets are experiencing an economic and petroleum demand recovery and global oil inventories have largely normalized,” Bank of America Global Research analysts including Francisco Blanch wrote in a weekly report. But “a full oil demand recovery will also require a healthy economic backdrop in emerging markets.”Iraq’s oil minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, said crude would probably remain around $65 in the coming months. OPEC, of which Iraq is the second-biggest producer, will continue trying to keep prices “within normal averages,” he told reporters in Baghdad on Monday. “There is no concern about a drop in prices.”In options markets, there are signs that traders may be looking to cover in the case global benchmark Brent futures surge in the back half of the year. Bullish call options that would benefit a buyer if Brent futures for December settlement top $100 a barrel have traded over 10,000 times over the past two days.Commodities have been caught up in the ongoing reflation trade, as signs of solid economic growth in countries such as the U.S. compound expectations for accelerating inflation. Over the weekend, Warren Buffett said the U.S. economy is “red hot” and that there is more inflation “than people would have anticipated six months ago.”“Buffett sees strong inflationary pressures at the moment and that oil and gas are going to be needed for many years and even decades, despite the push for zero-carbon economies,” which supports “the big revival in commodity index investing.” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank.Traders are also tracking talks between the Iran and world powers including the U.S. over the revival of a nuclear accord. A deal would potentially lead to Washington easing sanctions on Iranian crude exports, though U.S. officials said a deal isn’t close yet. The Islamic Republic has presidential elections next month, which may complicate the talks.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My employer paid me in crypto. It rose 700% in value. Now he wants employees to return the crypto and accept dollars

    ‘What do you think is a fair solution? Should I return some of the cryptocurrency for hours worked?’

  • Can Ethereum prices hit $5,000 in a week? That’s what one crypto expert speculates as Ether mints records

    The No. 2 crypto on the planet is extending its surge into rarefied territory, and that momentum higher has at least one crypto expert speculating that Ether prices could hit $5,000 within a week.

  • My wife inherited $800K. She put $300K toward our mortgage and $500K in her own bank account — after 35 years of marriage

    ‘What do you think of the way she has treated her inheritance? If we divorce, will I have to pay her alimony?’

  • Robinhood responds to Buffett and Munger after they 'insulted new generation' of investors

    'If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing,' writes Robinhood's head of public policy.

  • Exclusive: Blackstone asks its companies to regularly report on sustainability

    Blackstone Group Inc has for the first time asked executives in companies controlled by its private equity arm to regularly report on environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters to their boards, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The world's largest manager of alternative assets such as private equity and real estate has been seeking to bolster its sustainability credentials as investors increasingly question companies on their impact on the environment and workers. Blackstone said in the letter to the portfolio company CEOs that they should report to their boards on climate risks, environmental certifications such green building ratings, diversity among employees and commitments to human rights.

  • Covid-19 Savings Stockpile Could Accelerate Economy—if Consumers Spend It

    Households amassed an unprecedented pile of savings as the pandemic crimped their ability to spend, but it is unclear how much will be used as the economy reopens since a lot of it is held by wealthier consumers.

  • Warren Buffett: Zero interest rates have created a 'sea change' in finance

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett warned that the consequences of zero interest rates remain an unanswered question.

  • Wealthy taxpayers are bracing for more taxes under Biden, but they’re missing this key information

    Biden’s proposal would put the top income tax rate back at 39.6%, the rate before the 2017 Trump tax cuts lowered it to 37%.

  • Spies, satellites, subpoenas: soy buyers play hardball with Brazilian farmers

    Global grains merchants are using satellites and spies to surveil Brazil's soybean heartland and deploying an army of lawyers to ensure farmers deliver promised crops instead of finding a different buyer at prices that have doubled since deals were made. At stake are billions of dollars and the sanctity of crop contracts in Brazil, the world's top soy exporter accounting for roughly 50% of the global trade. Soybeans have rallied to an eight-year high and Brazil soy exports have soared in particular, especially to China, which needs feed to rebuild a pig herd devastated by African Swine Fever.

  • Ride the Crypto Boom with These 3 Stocks

    Some 15% of the American public owns some form of cryptocurrency – and a large part of that group jumped on the bandwagon in the last two years. The digital currencies – Bitcoin is the most famous, but there are scores of others – offer users a distinct set of advantages, based on their blockchain technology. First, the crypto coins are secure – as a digital technology, blockchain is notoriously difficult to break. Second, the coins have the chief attribute of any store of value: scarcity. There is a mathematical limit to how many Bitcoin, for example, will ever exist – and that limit gives them their value. People want a secure online currency, are willing to pay for it, and the relatively scarce (compared to traditional fiat currencies) crypto coins offer both attributes. The result, in recent years, has been a boom as investors have started looking seriously at the crypto sector. Of course, any digital currency is going to need a range of services to be usable. Financial companies, to back it, and payment servers, to handle transactions, to name just two. Other companies and major business figures – Elon Musk comes readily to mind – will invest heavily in it. All of this creates a landscape in which investors can profit from crypto without ever buying an actual coin. They can buy into the companies that are poised to ride the cryptocurrency boom to higher profits. How big is crypto? The market for it surpassed $2 trillion earlier this month, a number that’s hard to get your head around. So, as usual, we’ve turned to the TipRanks platform to help us make sense of the equity landscape as pertains to crypto. We’ve located three stocks – from different sectors – that according to some of the Street’s top analysts are all set to deliver crypto charged gains. Let’s dive in. Silvergate Capital (SI) We’ll start in the financial world, fitting when we’re discussing a new financial asset like crypto. Silvergate Capital is a commercial bank, chartered in California and providing financial services and infrastructure to customers in the digital currency industry. Silvergate has been in the finance industry for over 3 decades and has turned a profit every year for the last 21 years. Silvergate got into digital currency in 2013, with an active pursuit of digital currency customers. Today, the company has over 1,100 customers in this sector. In March of this year, Silvergate expanded its digital currency services, using a custody service to hold Bitcoin as collateral for US dollar commercial loans. The service offers large Bitcoin holders a way to access liquid capital without selling off the underlying cryptocurrency. Silvergate provides custody for the Bitcoin collateral through Coinbase and Fidelity Digital Assets. In the recent financial release, for 1Q21, Silvergate reported EPS of 55 cents per share, beating the industry estimates by 14% and better yet, growing 139% year-over-year. Supporting the earnings growth, Silvergate recorded 29% customer base growth year-over-year. Digital currency deposits grew from $5 billion at the end of December to $6.8 billion at the end of March. The company’s rapid growth can also be seen in the share value, which is up an astounding 582% in the past 12 months. 5-star analyst Joseph Vafi, of Canaccord Genuity, is impressed by Silvergate’s growth in digital currency banking, and writes, “Silvergate delivered again in Q1, highlighted by another near 40% sequential increase in deposits on top of the 130+ % q/q increase in Q4. This impressive deposit growth was driven by similarly strong growth in demand for use of the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) as institutional interest in bitcoin continues to accelerate. Just as important are the implications of the two strategic deals with Fidelity and Coinbase inked in Q1. In our view, it is becoming clear that not only is it emerging as a key financial services cog across all of institutional cryptocurrency trading, but SI is now becoming the key partner for cryptocurrency custodians seeking to offer margin lending. Importantly, Silvergate has a core competitive cost advantage in crypto margin lending, given its underlying bank charter which provides a very low cost of capital via raising zero interest customer deposits.” Vafi, who is rated in the top 100 of Wall Streets analysts, puts a Buy on SI shares, and his $150 price target suggests the stock has room for 36% growth this year. (To watch Vafi’s track record, click here.) Canaccord’s Vafi is no outlier in his bullish views. Silvergate has 5 recent reviews, and they include 4 Buys against a single Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock’s share price is $107.22, and the average price target of $158 implies a 45% upside – even more bullish than Vafi allows – for the coming year. (See Silvergate’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) While Silvergate is hardly a household name, PayPal has become one. The company is the market leader in online payment processing, a booming industry in itself, and its top line revenue grew from $17.7 billion in 2019 to $21.4 billion in 2020. The company recorded sequential increases in revenue the second, third, and fourth quarters of last year, and saw Q4 EPS reach $1, up from 43 cents in the prior’s year’s first quarter. That PayPal’s growth has come during the pandemic is unsurprising. We all know e-commerce boomed last year, benefitting from social lockdown policies, and e-commerce requires online payment processors. PayPal has a leading role in that industry, with over 377 million active accounts, conducting 4.4 billion payment transactions totaling $277 billion in payment volume. In a major development for the company, PayPal announced in April that its mobile payment app, Venmo, will now offer users the ability to buy, sell, and hold four crypto currencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. According to one survey, some 30% of Venmo’s users already deal in crypto; this move makes their transactions more convenient, and opens an easy avenue to crypto for Venmo’s full 70-million-strong userbase. BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, points out a key factor in PayPal’s new Venmo feature when he writes, “The move marked the first time that consumers will be able to use crypto to make purchases at a large array of merchants. The crypto option is now available in the U.S. with more than half of PYPL’s 29mm merchants, with the company stating that more would be added soon.” Palmer believes that this move toward crypto will be a net positive for PayPal, and he backs that with a Buy rating and $345 price target implying a one-year upside of 31%. (To watch Palmer’s track record, click here.) That Wall Street agrees with Palmer is obvious from the Strong Buy consensus rating on the stock, supported by new fewer than 29 recent Buy ratings. These outweigh the 4 Holds that have also been set here. PYPL shares are trading for $262.29, and their $310.68 average price target suggests the stock has room to grow 18% this year. (See PayPal’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) CleanSpark (CLSK) Last up, CleanSpark, is both a software company and a clean energy company. That makes more sense than at first would be apparent – CleanSpark’s software products are designed to control microgrid and distributed energy systems. These systems allow users to go off-grid, opting out of traditional power distribution to tap into cleaner green energy sources. CleanSpark provides the control software for these systems. Earlier this year, CleanSpark made a couple of bold moves that made waves in its own industry, and in crypto. In March, the company put an offering of public shares on the market – more than 9 million common shares – at $22 each, raising more than $200 million before expenses. That alone got notice from investors. In addition, the company started using the funds to buy up more Bitcoin mining rigs. These are the computer systems through which new bitcoins are generated. They draw massive amounts of power, put out a lot of heat – and CleanSpark has invested heavily, not only in the computational mining rigs, which will slowly produce new bitcoins, but in the clean energy infrastructure to make the company’s Atlanta mining location 95% carbon-free. The company’s latest investment in Bitcoin mining will start to take physical shape later this year. And finally, in April, CleanSpark announced that it had secured contracts for an additional 22,680 Bitcoin miners. When all of the new rigs are installed, up and running, CleanSpark expects to increase its Bitcoin mining production to more than 3.2 EH/s. In the quarter ended March 31, CleanSpark produced 144 Bitcoins, and has produced a total of 205 Bitcoins since it began mining ops in December. In all of this, CleanSpark has not lost sight of its original focus. The company also announced in April that it had secured a net $16.2 million increase in its microgrid contracts, a year-over-year increase of 220%. In coverage of this stock for H.C. Wainwright, top analyst Amit Dayal writes, “We believe CleanSpark's execution on the microgrid and Bitcoin mining fronts could position the company to exceed our expectations for FY2021, as our assumptions now appear relatively conservative. The stock has pulled back since its January 2021 highs alongside some other Bitcoin mining comps, and general weakness across small-cap names. However, we believe, with Bitcoin prices remaining well above our assumptions, no known changes to mining operations, and the company adding to its microgrid backlog, the operational side of the story appears to be intact. We believe CleanSpark's valuation remains compelling at current levels with the company set for YoY revenue and earnings growth of more than 150% and more than 1,000%, respectively, in FY2022.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Dayal gives CLSK shares a Buy rating with a $50 price target that indicates confidence in a robust 135% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) There are only two recent reviews on this stock – including Dayal’s – but both agree: this is one to Buy. CLSK shares are currently trading for $21.26 and the price target averages to $47.50, suggesting an upside of 123% this year. (See CleanSpark’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • What's Your Net Worth Telling You?

    Your net worth is easy to calculate. It's harder to figure out if you're on the right track to building personal wealth. Here are some pointers.

  • The stock market is ‘inching toward euphoria’, warn analysts at BofA

    Fear that the equity-markets are getting a bit too ebullient is starting to emerge in a number of research reports as stocks trade near record levels.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • Rich Americans Fleeing Tax Hikes May Turbocharge Shift to ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- The booming ETF industry may be set to lure even more cash in the coming years as rich Americans facing higher capital gains taxes look to limit what they owe Uncle Sam.President Joe Biden’s plan to double the rate those making more than $1 million a year pay on investment profits would accelerate a shift that’s already seen hundreds of billions of dollars migrate from mutual funds to exchange-traded funds, market watchers say. That’s because ETFs are generally more tax efficient, spinning off fewer capital-gain disbursements that for some could soon become a lot more costly.In fact, by one measure, the tax efficiency of ETFs has been the single most important driver behind the tectonic shift in asset allocations in recent years. While the administration’s plan remains in its infancy and is sure to face intense scrutiny from lawmakers in the months ahead, even an incremental hike in the capital-gains rate would likely spur further ETF usage, according to David Perlman, an ETF strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management.“If capital gains tax rates are going to be higher, if you have a choice of a structure that helps to defer capital gains and gives you more control over when to recognize those gains, you’d be more inclined to go in that direction,” Perlman said.When an investor exits a mutual fund, the fund’s manager must sell securities to raise cash for the redemption. The same investor leaving an ETF can sell their shares on to another investor, meaning neither the fund nor its manager has made a taxable transaction.Meanwhile, the “in-kind” process used to create and redeem shares in an ETF -- whereby the ETF issuer exchanges the fund’s underlying securities with a market maker rather than transacting in cash -- means the ETF rarely executes a taxable sale.A December study by researchers at Villanova and Lehigh universities found that over the past five years, ETFs have averaged a tax burden 0.92% lower than active mutual funds. Moreover, particularly for high net-worth investors, tax considerations have outweighed both performance and fees as the primary driver of flows out of active mutual funds and into ETFs, the findings showed.“There’s no question Biden’s plan to hike the capital gains tax could be a boon for ETFs,” Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm, said via email. “Despite significant market share gains by ETFs over the past decade, there are still trillions of dollars locked in less tax efficient mutual funds.”Last year alone, the ETF industry took in almost $500 billion, while mutual funds lost about $362 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.ETF AdvantageMost ETFs hardly pass along any capital gains to shareholders nowadays. Only 3 of 585 in a CFRA analysis made disbursements in 2020, Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF & mutual fund research at the firm, wrote in an April 26 report. Over the same span, 37 of 39 domestic equity mutual funds from T. Rowe Price Group Inc. incurred a capital gain, the analysis showed.“We expect more people that mix ETFs and mutual funds together will be more inclined to shift toward strategies to avoid paying higher capital gains taxes in the future,” Rosenbluth wrote.Even investors not affected by the higher rate could migrate toward ETFs, he added. Simply the discussion of capital gains reminds investors of the industry’s innate tax advantages over mutual funds.Others aren’t convinced a higher capital-gains rate will do much to boost inflows into ETFs. Wealthy investors would have to sell their mutual fund holdings to make the switch, triggering significant tax liabilities in the process, said Michael Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management.“I see this tax hike not being good or bad for ETFs,” he said.Meanwhile, ETFs don’t suit every investment need. The U.S. retirement system remains heavily geared toward mutual funds, for example.Nonetheless, Perlman agrees with Rosenbluth that the potential tax change could even have an impact on investors below the $1 million annual earnings threshold.Those expecting to soon find themselves in the upper tax bracket, or concerned the threshold could be lowered down the road, are also likely to shift their future allocations, he said.“The incentives apply more broadly than just to those impacted by the proposal,” Perlman said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A 10% drop or at least a pause could be looming for the S&P 500. Take shelter in these sectors, says veteran strategist

    Sell in May and go away? How about 'curb your enthusiasm,' says our call of the day from Stifel.

  • EV Stocks NIO and XPeng Reported Impressive Deliveries. Why That’s Bad News.

    Chinese EV makers NIO and XPeng both turned in strong April delivery figures over the weekend, but there is reason for concern.