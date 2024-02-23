Lattice Semiconductor Corp President and CEO James Anderson Sells 88,808 Shares

James Anderson, President and CEO of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC), executed a sale of 88,808 shares in the company on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a developer of smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA (field-programmable gate array) platform. The company's comprehensive solutions portfolio includes programmable logic devices, software, intellectual property, and development kits, which are widely used across industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 434,978 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 46 insider sells for Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp were trading at $72.85, resulting in a market cap of $10.281 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 40.41, which is above the industry median of 29.61 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $72.85 and a GuruFocus Value of $85.06, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.86, indicating that Lattice Semiconductor Corp is considered Modestly Undervalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

