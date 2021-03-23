LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST IRTC, REGI and CYDY - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT IRTC:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/irhythm-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14030&from=1
Class Period : August 4, 2020 - January 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 2, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iRhythm's business would suffer as a result of the CMS' rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company's business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT REGI:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/renewable-energy-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14030&from=1
Class Period : May 3, 2018 - February 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company's customers; (2) as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) as a result, Renewable Energy's revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; (4) there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CYDY:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/cytodyn-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14030&from=1
Class Period : March 27, 2020 - March 9, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 17, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: CytoDyn securities were actively traded over the counter (OTC) in the United States. While the exact number of Class members is unknown to Plaintiff at this time and can be ascertained only through appropriate discovery, Plaintiff believes that there are hundreds or thousands of members in the proposed Class. Record owners and other members of the Class may be identified from records maintained by CytoDyn or its transfer agent and/or OTC Markets and may be notified of the pendency of this action by mail, using the form of notice similar to that customarily used in securities class actions.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law
