Lawsuits Filed Against ITRM, VIEW and SESN - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ITRM:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/iterum-therapeutics-plc-loss-submission-form/?id=19748&from=1

Class Period : November 30, 2020 - July 23, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 4, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the sulopenem New Drug Application ("NDA") lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with urinary tract infections caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be nonsusceptible to a quinolone; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (iii) Defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VIEW)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT VIEW:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/view-inc-f-k-a-cf-finance-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form/?id=19748&from=1

Class Period : November 30, 2020 - August 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 18, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT SESN:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/sesen-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19748&from=1

Class Period : December 21, 2020 - August 17, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 18, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sesen Bio's clinical trial for its cancer treatment product, Vicineum, had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as "major"; (2) three of Sesen Bio's clinical investigators were found guilty of "serious noncompliance," including "back-dating data"; (3) Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with the Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Vicineum; (4) Sesen Bio's clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's BLA for Vicineum was not likely to be approved; (6) as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Sesen Bio would be required to conduct additional trials to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665025/Lawsuits-Filed-Against-ITRM-VIEW-and-SESN--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

