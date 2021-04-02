U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.24
    -0.21 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6400
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,278.94
    +188.68 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.23
    +21.07 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.13 (+1.58%)
     

Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against MultiPlan Corporation

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·4 min read
RADNOR, Pa., April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN; MPLN.WS) (“MultiPlan”) f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III (“Churchill III”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of: (1) those who purchased or acquired MultiPlan securities between July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and (2) all holders of Churchill Capital Corp. III (“Churchill III”) Class A common stock entitled to vote on Churchill III’s merger with and acquisition of Polaris Parent Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries consummated in October 2020 (the “Merger”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2021

Website:

https://www.ktmc.com/multiplan-corp-securities-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=multiplan

Contact:

James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453

Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435

Toll free (844) 887-9500

Churchill III was formed in October 2019 as a special purpose acquisition vehicle. On February 14, 2020, Churchill III completed its initial public offering, selling 110 million ownership units to investors for gross proceeds of $1.1 billion (the “IPO”). Pursuant to the IPO prospectus, Churchill III was required to acquire a target business with an aggregate fair market value of at least 80% of the assets held in trust from the IPO proceeds and to do so within two years of the IPO.

The complaint alleges that on November 11, 2020, one month after the close of the Merger, Muddy Waters published a report on Churchill III titled “MultiPlan: Private Equity Necrophilia Meets The Great 2020 Money Grab”, which was based on extensive non-public sources such as interviews with former MultiPlan executives and other industry experts, as well as proprietary analysis. The report revealed, in part, that: (1) MultiPlan was in the process of losing its largest client, UnitedHealthcare, which was estimated to cost Churchill III up to 35% of its revenues and 80% of its levered free cash flow within two years; (2) MultiPlan was in significant financial decline because of its fundamentally flawed business model, which profited from excessively high healthcare costs; (3) UnitedHealthcare had purportedly launched a competitor, Naviguard, to reduce its business with MultiPlan and bring the over-priced and conflicted services offered by MultiPlan inhouse; and (4) MultiPlan had suffered from material, undisclosed pricing pressures that had caused it to slash the “take rate” it charged customers in half in some instances and falsely characterized revenue declines as “idiosyncratic” when in fact they were due to sustained, negative pricing trends afflicting MultiPlan’s business.

Following this news, the price of Churchill III’s securities declined. By November 12, 2020, the price of Churchill III’s Class A common stock fell to a low of just $6.12 per share, nearly 40% below the price at which shareholders could have redeemed their shares at the time of the shareholder vote on the Merger.

MultiPlan investors may, no later than April 26, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


  • In Huawei extradition case, arguments wrap up about alleged U.S. international law violation

    A branch of arguments in Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s bid to stop her extradition to the United States from Canada ended on Thursday with a prosecutor saying her lawyers had an "impoverished" view of the facts over their assertion U.S. authorities violated international law. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant for bank fraud.

  • OPEC+ Shows Confidence in Economic Recovery With Oil-Supply Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ expressed growing confidence in the global economic recovery by agreeing to increase oil production gradually in the coming months.Before Thursday’s meeting, the cartel had been widely expected to maintain its cautious stance by rolling over the current supply cuts, just as it did last month. Yet Saudi Arabia and its allies showed they are more convinced now that fuel demand is on a firmer footing after a yearlong beating from the coronavirus.As countries like the U.S. rapidly expand their vaccination programs, there are growing signals that the oil market is healing. Last week, American refiners processed the most crude since the pandemic started as they prepared for a surge in driving and flying.Although European oil consumption is weak as France, Germany and Italy extend or impose new lockdowns, demand indicators from China remain strong. The global seven-day average of commercial flights taking off each day hit on a post-pandemic high of 77,708 on Wednesday, according to data from Flightradar24.“Even in those sectors that were badly hit such as airline travel, there are signs of meaningful improvement,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the opening session of the OPEC+ videoconference.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will add more than 2 million barrels a day to world oil supplies from May to July. That will restore about a quarter of the crude they are still withholding after making deep cuts a year ago in response to the pandemic.With oil prices firmly above $60 a barrel, the group has been under pressure to open the taps. Other commodity costs have also been soaring, leaving central banks from the U.S. to China grappling with the risk of higher inflation just as their governments are pouring trillions of dollars into fiscal stimulus.Major consumers including America and India have been calling on OPEC+ to keep prices under control. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm phoned her Saudi counterpart on the eve of the cartel’s meeting to highlight the importance of affordable energy. Prince Abdulaziz told reporters that they didn’t discuss the oil market.The 23-nation coalition will boost output by 350,000 barrels a day in May, add the same volume again in June and increase by 450,000 barrels a day in July, Prince Abdulaziz told reporters after the meeting. On top of that, Saudi Arabia will roll back its voluntary extra 1 million barrel-a day cut, adding 250,000 barrels a day in May, 350,000 in June and 400,000 in July, he said.“OPEC+ agreed today to cautiously increase production quotas,” Ann-Louise Hittle, Wood Mackenzie Ltd.’s vice president of macro oils, said in a note. “The agreement is supportive of oil prices, yet should also help avoid a sharp spike upward as oil demand picks up.”Brent crude rose after the decision, climbing 3.2% to $64.75 a barrel in London.Testing TimesThe Saudi minister said OPEC+ was now “testing” the market, and has the opportunity to reverse course if necessary at its next meeting on April 28.As the world’s largest crude exporter, the kingdom has an unrivaled overview of the health of the global economy. Its state-owned company, Aramco, has visibility of oil demand two months in advance -- the time period in which it informally receives orders from global refiners. So the decision to increase production indicates that Riyadh is seeing sufficient demand for the supplies it will restore in May and June.“We need to keep our finger on the market pulse and not allow an overheating or a significant deficit,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the opening session.For the last two months, Russia and Kazakhstan have been boosting their output while everyone else in the group kept theirs unchanged or cut even deeper. Thursday’s agreement was also an effort to diminish the internal strains this policy was causing.Abu Dhabi was becoming increasingly unhappy at the preferential treatment received by one of the group’s most powerful members, a delegate said. Now, all members get to share the benefits of the demand recovery.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Timeline - Diary of a meltdown: how the Archegos Capital fire sale went down

    The meltdown of Archegos Capital Management LP, a New York investment fund run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, has sent shock waves across Wall Street and drawn regulatory scrutiny in three continents. After paying $44 million to settle U.S. insider trading allegations, Hwang in 2013 reinvented Tiger Asia as Archegos Capital, a single-family office through which he could invest his fortune with scant regulatory oversight. Archegos was little known until last week, when a slump in the value of its leveraged equity bets sparked a liquidity crisis at the fund which in turn set off a scramble among Wall Street banks that had financed the trades to start unwinding them.

  • As Tesla takes the plunge, wary insurers watch crypto craze from the sidelines

    If Elon Musk's Tesla wanted to insure all of its recent $1.5 billion bitcoin investment against the myriad of pitfalls it could encounter, like hacks, theft and fraud, it would be out of luck. Insurers have yet to catch up with the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as an investment and in commerce: Musk said last month Tesla's customers can now use bitcoin as payment. Scant regulation and volatile prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies make many insurers reluctant to underwrite the risks, despite booming demand for protection of digital assets and for personal liabilities of directors and executives of companies that deal with cryptocurrencies.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Gain on Strong Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rallied after data showed the biggest jobs increase in seven months, adding to evidence that the economy is picking up steam. Most other markets were closed for Good Friday.S&P 500 futures extended gains after the March jobs report, which said employers added 916,000 workers, and February employment was revised up. The yield on the 10-year Treasury added three basis points to 1.70%. Treasuries will be open for a half-day session today, while the New York Stock Exchange is closed.The jobs data “sets a strong tone because certainly most people will assume that employment prospects look very, very good with the confluence of improving virus conditions and the stimulus that’s been added to the economy,” Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial Inc., said in a phone interview.The Labor Department report also showed that the unemployment rate fell to 6%, as the workforce participation rate edged higher. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 660,000 gain in payrolls in March. It’s a strong sign for the economy as more people get vaccinated, schools reopen and Americans start going on vacations and spending cash outside the home. Also adding to the bullish sentiment in markets is President Joe Biden’s plan to spend $2.25 trillion rebuilding infrastructure, though questions remain about how much of it can actually be delivered.Elsewhere, stocks in Japan and South Korea advanced on Friday, helped by chipmakers. Biden’s top national security and economic advisers plan to meet April 12 with semiconductor and auto companies to discuss the global shortage of microprocessors, according to people familiar with the matter.On Thursday, the benchmark S&P 500 Index closed above 4,000 for the first time. Oil climbed after the OPEC+ alliance agreed to increase production gradually over the next three months.Navigating the Recovery Trade Is Getting a Whole Lot TrickierSome key events to watch this week:U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were up 0.5% as of 9:09 a.m. in New York. The S&P 500 Index increased 1.2% Thursday.Japan’s Topix index climbed 0.7%.South Korea’s Kospi index advanced 0.9%.China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.3%.CurrenciesThe yen was steady at 110.72 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% Thursday.The euro slipped $1.1755.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries added three basis points to 1.70%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.9% to $61.45 a barrel on Thursday.Gold was at $1,730 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Decoupled From Stocks in Q1 as Institutional Demand Strengthened: CoinDesk Research

    Bitcoin decouples from stocks and gold but remains inversely correlated to the U.S. dollar.

  • Air Canada Drops Transat Takeover After Battle With Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Air Canada dropped its takeover of vacation operator Transat AT Inc. because it couldn’t convince European regulators to approve the deal on acceptable terms.Canada’s largest airline said it offered a “significant package of remedies” to satisfy the European Commission’s concerns the merger would reduce competition on flights between EU countries and Canada.“It has become evident, however, that the EC will not approve the acquisition based on the currently offered remedy package,” Air Canada said in a statement Friday. The Montreal-based airline said “providing additional, onerous remedies, which may still not secure an EC approval, would significantly compromise Air Canada’s ability to compete internationally.”Air Canada agreed to buy Transat, one of Canada’s biggest sellers of vacation packages, in June 2019 and later raised its bid to C$18 a share to win over recalcitrant shareholders and seal a friendly deal. After the coronavirus pandemic struck, the companies agree to revise the deal to C$5 a share in cash or Air Canada stock, valuing Transat at about C$200 million ($159 million).Justifying its stance, the European Commission said the combination would have resulted in higher prices and reduced choice for travelers, adding that it wouldn’t relax merger conditions because of the pandemic.“Markets should remain dynamic and competitive when travelers will again be able to fly over the Atlantic for holidays or to visit their beloved ones,” Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition commissioner said in a statement.Transat said it will now examine alternatives, including staying independent. It’s also free to hold discussions with other suitors, including Pierre Karl Peladeau’s Gestion MTRHP Inc., which had made an offer of C$5 a share. Peladeau is a media and cable executive who controls Quebecor Inc. and is a former separatist politician in the majority-French-speaking province.Transat needs money. Its business model is focused on selling vacation packages to Canadians to visit sun spot destinations in winter and European cities in summer. But in January, Canada shut down all direct flights to Mexico and Caribbean countries on concerns about new variants of Covid-19. Transat has a C$250 million credit facility that expires June 30.The company said last month it would need at least C$500 million in long-term financing if the Air Canada deal falls through and is exploring an emergency government loan. Discussions for financing “are in an advanced stage and Transat’s management is confident that a satisfactory financing will be secured in the coming weeks,” Transat said in a statement Friday.Air Canada has to pay a C$12.5 million termination fee.(Updates with additional information from fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Divorced student debtors detail anguish over 1990s law that's turned into a 'nightmare'

    Problems with student loan debt pushed Congress to create a seemingly straightforward law in the 1990s to help borrowers lower default rates by consolidating debt with their spouses.

  • EU Recovery Fund Outlook Faces Shadow of Doubt From S&P, Pictet

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s landmark recovery fund has yet to commence, but some analysts are already voicing concern over the risk of a delay and its severe ramifications for the region’s economy.S&P Global Ratings said it sees a delay in bond issuance to fund the 750-billion-euro ($880 billion) program to the fourth quarter, compared with current expectations for around mid-year. Meanwhile, Pictet Wealth Management said its “baseline scenario” is for the disbursement of funds to take place in the third quarter, warning that any later would pose risks to its forecast for German yields to rise to 0% by year-end.While concerns over a delay currently appear to be a minority view, they emerged after an emergency request in Germany last week to block the legislation required for the fund. The country’s top court is expected to reach a decision on whether to issue a preliminary order to stop the law soon. Hanging in the balance is the EU’s primary economic response to the pandemic-induced recession, which has been aggravated by a botched vaccine rollout and extended lockdowns in France and Italy.“The delay would be very negative news, especially if it’s an indefinite delay,” Frank Gill, head of EMEA sovereigns at S&P, said in an interview.S&P’s view is predicated partly on the risk that Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court could transfer the opinion to the European Court of Justice, according to Gill. The European Commission declined to comment.Germany’s constitutional court has sought guidance from the EU’s top court in the past. It was most recently involved in a challenge by critics of the ECB’s quantitative-easing program, asking judges whether the ECB had overstepped its powers. The EU court last year faced a stinging attack from the German judges over its 2018 decision to back the ECB, arguing the Luxembourg-based tribunal had overstepped its powers.Quick ResolutionEuropean Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has called for the legal attack to be “dealt with in short order” in order to free up the funds, which particularly assist the bloc’s most debt-laden nations.Bundesbank President and ECB Governing Council Member Jens Weidmann said he doesn’t expect the court to block Germany’s participation and appealed to the judges to resolve the issue swiftly. A decision is expected within days.Read More: U.S.-Style Fiscal Boost Isn’t Answer for Europe, Weidmann SaysOptimism and RisksThe recovery fund, which will see the EU borrow money on financial markets to finance economic support measures for member states, is seen as a key pillar in the region’s battle against the fallout from coronavirus. It’s also expected to inject more optimism into European assets.Read More: Euro Zone’s Crunch Quarter for Crisis Recovery Is Starting BNP Paribas SA expects European bond yields to catch up with their global peers in the second half of the year, citing a “glass half full” view on fiscal policy, among other measures. BofA Global Research sees the fund benefiting banks, capital goods, utilities and renewables.Pictet is also a believer in Europe’s recovery, raising its year-end forecast for German 10-year bond yields to 0% from minus 0.2% previously. Yet that hasn’t stopped the wealth manager from war-gaming risks in the event of a delay to the fund.It “could put our forecast of the 10-year Bund yield moving to 0% later this year at risk,” wrote analysts led by Thomas Costerg in a note to clients.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ether Price Jumps to All-Time High of $2,074

    Ether is rallying in the wake of Visa's decision to facilitate crypto-based settlements via the Ethereum blockchain.

  • Scotland Could Sell Debt for the First Time Ahead of Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- The Scottish government is exploring raising funds on capital markets for the first time, ahead of elections that could trigger a renewed standoff with the U.K. over independence.The devolved administration in Edinburgh has had the ability to issue debt -- to be nicknamed “kilts” as a play on the U.K.’s “gilts” -- since 2015 under British rules to spread power. So far it’s refrained from doing so, with internal documents seen by Bloomberg showing officials concluded selling bonds didn’t make sense from a financial perspective.Yet the idea is now being taken more seriously by the ruling Scottish National Party, as it eyes the potential for another referendum on leaving the U.K. if it can gain a pro-independence majority in May’s parliamentary elections. The nation will work closely with investors on a range of options including government-backed bonds to finance its net-zero emissions targets, according to a spokesperson.“As this would be issued by a government with the stated goal of secession, the overall fiscal stance of a theoretical independent Scotland will be crucial in pricing this,” said Ross Hutchison, an investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Edinburgh. “The green element is an interesting twist, and may of course attract a lot of investor interest.”The push for Scotland to go green with its first bond may grow ahead of the next major United Nations climate change summit in November, which the country is hosting in Glasgow. That gathering has sped up plans for the U.K.’s first green gilt, with Britain already lagging peers such as Germany and France in joining a boom in sustainable finance.While sub-national debt in Europe is less developed than the U.S. municipal market, others with nationalist movements such as the Basque and Catalan regions in Spain plus various German states have been among the sellers. They’re popular with investors given they typically offer a yield pick-up versus national debt for similar creditworthiness, based on the assumption the central state will not allow part of its country to go bust.In the U.K.’s case, devolving fiscal authority away from Westminster has been slow. There’s a growing sense the political status quo isn’t working for those outside the capital -- a key factor behind the Brexit vote -- and that is kick-starting a nascent sub-national debt market.The UK Municipal Bonds Agency, set up to help local councils access bond investors, made its debut last year. A new fiscal settlement to be negotiated between Edinburgh and London this year could grant Scotland more flexibility and change the administration’s view on debt raising, according to freedom of information documents seen by Bloomberg.For now, discussions on debt issuance are at an early stage and probably won’t progress substantially until after the election on May 6. Opinion polls suggest First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP “has a 50-50 chance” of securing only its second-ever majority in May’s elections, according to John Curtice, the U.K.’s most prominent psephologist.Scotland’s previous independence referendum, in 2014, was only agreed to by then Prime Minister David Cameron after the SNP won a majority at Holyrood in 2011. Voters rejected leaving the U.K. by 55% to 45% after promises of more autonomy, including finance and borrowing power.One debt-raising option now on the table is to involve the government-backed Scottish National Investment Bank, created late last year. Scotland has an advantage in having greater tax and revenue powers than local councils, plus a developed asset management industry in Edinburgh, with firms such as Standard Life Aberdeen Plc and Baillie Gifford & Co.Still, Scottish debt would be a thorny proposition for politicians and financiers alike. Opponents of independence could use any spike in borrowing costs as the market warning against the economic case for secession. Investors, meanwhile, will be conscious of what would happen to the debt if Scotland were to break away from the 300-year-old union, and might demand a premium for the risk.“I think they would only issue them if they can do so at a very small spread over gilts,” said Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at London-based BlueBay Asset Management. “The issue is that if Scotland left the U.K. then you would assume that this debt would re-denominate into the country’s new payment currency.”Short KiltsSturgeon’s government in Edinburgh has yet to confirm which currency an independent Scotland would use, particularly given its stated ambition of rejoining the European Union following secession. At the 2014 referendum, arguments about whether Scotland would be able to continue using the pound helped to undermine the nationalist cause.A renewed push for independence in Catalonia didn’t stop BlueBay’s Dowding hanging onto its debt, believing increased autonomy rather than secession from Spain was the likely end game. He’s less sure of Scotland’s constitutional future and so would consider shorting any new bonds on this uncertainty, looking for them to trade with a hefty 100-basis-point spread over gilts.“Mind you, ‘short kilts’ doesn’t conjure a mental image I would want to stare at for too long.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Airbus and Dassault reach tentative deal on FCAS fighter, source says

    Industrial partners including Airbus and Dassault Aviation have reached a tentative deal on the European FCAS fighter project after weeks of deadlock over workshare and other topics, a person close to the matter said on Friday. The agreement, first reported by La Tribune, paves the way for talks to resume at a political level among the project's three government backers, France, Germany and Spain, the source said. Airbus and Dassault both declined to comment.

  • 7 tax tricks you can steal from Warren Buffett and the 1%

    Taking tax avoidance ideas from billionaires may mean more money in your pocket.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures hold gains as March payrolls blow away estimates

    Stock futures rose Friday morning after a record-setting day on Wall Street, adding to gains after a monster jobs report.

  • Unmade in China: H&M CEO Helena Helmersson’s Terrible Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Only 14 months into the role, Hennes & Mauritz AB CEO Helena Helmersson has already suffered more challenges than some long-time CEOs face during their careers.She faces the brunt of the Chinese government’s ire against clothing retailers who criticize human rights abuses in the cotton-producing Xinjiang region. The timing couldn’t be worse for Helmersson, who’s been busy navigating mass store closures amid pandemic lockdowns while trying to manage its stockpile of clothes.“It has been a challenging year, of course,” Helmersson said in a phone interview. She’s learned a lot about “how to lead in a more unpredictable world.”Last week, the Communist Youth League and the People’s Liberation Army called out an H&M statement dating back to September that expressed concern about reports of Uyghurs in forced labor. That turned the company into a symbol for foreign companies meddling in internal Chinese politics. Then store locations vanished from online maps, Chinese e-commerce platforms dropped the brand and about 20 H&M stores were shut, some by landlords.The backlash was swift and markedly stronger than previous reactions when foreign brands crossed political lines. The unwanted attention comes just as the economy in China, the Swedish company’s biggest growth engine, roars back to life. China accounted for 6% of revenue last quarter, making it the third-biggest market after the U.S. and Germany.It isn’t alone in having to balance customers wanting to know how their clothes are made against China’s growing assertiveness and the heft of its market. Western brands including Nike Inc., Adidas AG and Under Armour Inc. also drew fire for their pledges not to use Xinjiang cotton. The region supplies around 80% of the material for China.H&M’s attempt to smooth things over by affirming its commitment to China on Wednesday fell flat.In an opinion piece, China’s state broadcaster called the statement a “second-rate public relations essay that lacks sincerity and is full of empty words,” asking why H&M doesn’t apologize to consumers.While challenging, the store closures in China represent only a fraction of the 502 shops it has in the country, and these flare-ups tend to settle down.H&M is a role model in the industry when it comes to fair working conditions, such as opposing forced labor, said Emilie Westholm, head of responsible investments and corporate governance at Folksam, which holds 0.6% of the stock. “The new CEO has continued on H&M’s path of high ambitions and targets in the sustainability area.”Read more: Boycott Battles May Not Go China’s Way: Clara Ferreira MarquesRough StartHelmersson, 47, became the first female CEO of the fast-fashion company, taking over from founding family scion Karl-Johan Persson, 46, who’s now chairman.She had just started in the role when the pandemic hit, and saw the shares plunge a whopping 50% in her first six weeks. The stock has now clawed most of that back.Besides dealing with the widespread lockdowns, Helmersson had to navigate a scandal after some H&M clothing designers gave a hat a product name containing a racist slur in the heat of the Black Lives Matter protests.Helmersson was prepared for the job, having advanced through the ranks since joining the company’s purchasing department in 1997. She served as sustainability chief for five years, then headed global production from Hong Kong. She was chief operating officer for just over a year before becoming CEO.Pandemic aside, she inherited the biggest inventory backlog of any major clothing apparel maker, an issue H&M had been wrestling with for five years. She initiated H&M’s biggest retrenchment of its store network, announcing plans to permanently shut about 300 stores and cut 16,000 full-time job equivalents.Closing stores “will be needed in the long run, but it’s a defensive move,” said Nicklas Skogman, an analyst Handelsbanken Capital Markets, who has a hold rating on the stock.Lockdowns led to as many as 80% of H&M’s 5,000 stores being closed temporarily at the peak in mid-April. It’s been touch-and-go throughout. For example, 1,800 stores were closed in January, tentative reopenings brought that number down to 1,050 by mid-March, but that’s back to 1,500 now.“Helena and the team have done a fantastic job during a very challenging period,” Persson said in an emailed statement.That ebb and flow hasn’t made the Swedish clothing giant’s warehouse management easier, but Helmersson said she was happy with how H&M has adapted through the lockdowns. Its inventory stood at 37 billion kronor ($4.2 billion), or 21.5% of 12-month revenue at the end of its first quarter, up from 20.4% three months earlier. That’s double the level of Zara owner Inditex SA.H&M shouldn’t be counted out in China, which together with Bangladesh is its biggest production market for clothing. Helmersson’s challenge will be to ride out the storm and get back to managing through the pandemic.“Flexibility and customer focus have been key in how to manage this past year, and will also be key to us going forward,” Helmersson said. “I do believe in a strong recovery as we gradually can see that restrictions hopefully will be lifted going forward.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden’s Latest Surprise Boost for Oil Involves Lots of Asphalt

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who made clean energy a core tenet of his campaign, plans to set off one more oil-sector boom before shadows descend on fossil fuels.In a $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal unveiled Wednesday, Biden earmarked $115 billion for roads and bridges, and another $16 billion to put laid-off oilfield laborers to work plugging abandoned wells across the nation. Those are in addition to sweeping investments in electric vehicles and renewable power, sectors more in keeping with the administration’s green tinge.Since taking office two months ago, Biden’s been more boon than bane for a fossil-fuel industry that was wary of the ascendance of a politician bent on accelerating the energy transition. Instead, the president’s focus on things like expediting Covid-19 vaccinations and clamping down on reckless environmental practices have had the effect of boosting fuel demand and capping price-killing growth in domestic oil output. In the infrastructure blueprint, the biggest benefit for oil explorers and refiners would come from the expected jump in demand for asphalt to repair crumbling highways and pave new ones. Because asphalt is derived from the heaviest and most-dense material in a barrel of crude, Canada’s oil-sands producers may be the biggest winners, given their status as the source of some of the globe’s thickest petroleum.Plugging old wells and securing defunct coal mines -- some of which have been abandoned for more than a century in places like Pennsylvania -- would mean paychecks for workers thrown out of high-paying jobs during the back-to-back oil busts that kicked off in 2014. Although details remain scant on how the broad-brush plan will be implemented, the oft-opposing forces of fossil fuels and environmentalism lauded many of the measures laid out in Biden’s plan.“It’s absolutely historic,” Collin O’Mara, president of the National Wildlife Foundation, said of the plan to address abandoned wells and mines. “We realize that by working together we actually share more common goals than have been previously understood.”Out of WorkThe lobbying group that represents more than 700 oilfield service and equipment makers was also pleased with the initial scope of the plan to put hired hands of the shale patch back to work again.“There are plenty of companies that would really want to engage on this,” said Tim Tarpley, senior vice president for government affairs at the Energy Workforce & Technology Council. “I do think it would be an economic help; how big of a help that’s going to be is going to depend on the details that we unfortunately don’t have yet.”North American oil explorers are still recovering from last year’s historic crude crash and pledging to restrain production growth for the sake of investor-friendly measures such as dividends. Home to the world’s third-biggest oil workforce, the U.S. saw an 11% cut to headcount in 2020 that reduced the ranks of employed to just under 1 million, according to Rystad Energy. Another 10,000 or so job cuts are expected this year, the energy-data provider has forecast.‘Elated’Canada’s oil-sands industry was among the hardest hit sections of the industry when Covid-19 and a worldwide glut of crude crashed prices last year. Now, assuming some or all of Biden’s wish list is granted, heavy crude from Western Canada may be poised for a rebound.“The asphalt industry should be elated with Biden’s plan to upgrade 20,000 miles of roads in the U.S.,” said Charles Kemp, a senior consultant at Baker & O’Brien Inc. “However, this announcement favors heavier oil production from outside of the U.S., which contains roughly double the amount of asphalt versus the asphalt content in light crudes from U.S. domestic production.”Still, Biden’s plan may not translate into higher profits for oil companies, given that the flip side of the spending plan includes corporate tax increases to fund all the new work.Tax Burden“The well-capping support is great for well-servicing companies and will add jobs,” James West, an analyst at Evercore ISI, said in an email. “However, the corporate tax hike adds another burden to the U.S. oil industry which probably overwhelms the good news.”Even market observers aren’t expecting an immediate payoff.”We’re a long way away from the market trying to price in” the ramifications of the infrastructure plan, said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “Typically, infrastructure spending happens over eight to 10 years, so it’s going to take a long time for that to get into implementation, much less priced into the market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nike and FedEx haven’t paid federal income tax in three years

    Despite raking in billions, Nike, FedEx, and other public companies have paid no federal corporate income tax in the US since 2018, according to a new study.

  • Yellen Signals Scrutinizing Hedge Funds a Renewed FSOC Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s council of financial regulators signaled a sharpened focus on hedge funds and whether their trading poses dangers to markets.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, speaking at a Wednesday meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, said the group has revived a task force on hedge funds so agencies can better “share data, identify risks and work to strengthen our financial system.” The council was briefed in a separate private meeting on how the funds performed during the Covid-19 crisis, she said, adding that their use of borrowed money added to instability last year.“The pandemic showed that leverage of some hedge funds can amplify stresses,” said Yellen, who leads FSOC.The power of lightly regulated investment firms to roil markets was on full display in recent days. While not technically a hedge fund, the blowup of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management has sent shock waves through Wall Street, triggering billions of dollars of losses for banks and scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission.The closed portion of the FSOC meeting included a presentation about hedge funds cutting their leverage during the pandemic-fueled turmoil in March 2020 and how that might have triggered “price declines in certain financial markets,” Treasury said in a statement. The council also discussed more recent hedge fund activity, according to the statement, without offering specifics or naming any firms.Wild TradingIn addition to Archegos, another high-profile development involving private funds that captured Wall Street’s attention this year was wild trading in GameStop Corp. and other so-called meme stocks. Some hedge funds, including Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management, that had bet against the companies got slammed with losses in January after retail investors drove the shares to astronomical levels.The Treasury statement noted that Yellen personally requested the revival of the panel’s hedge fund working group, which hasn’t been in operation since 2016.FSOC, holding its first meeting since Democrats took the White House, is working to reinvigorate financial oversight after it fell into a lull during the Trump administration. Yellen said the council was also studying new rules for money-market mutual funds and would delve deeply into climate-related issues.Global warming “is an existential threat to our environment, and it poses a tremendous risk to our country’s financial stability,” Yellen said, adding that the increasing frequency and intensity of storms could lead to severe disruptions in food and water supplies and cause increased unrest around the world.Over the first few months of Biden’s presidency, several financial agencies have moved to increase their focus on how a warming planet could threaten the economy. Allison Herren Lee, the SEC’s acting chair, has set up an enforcement task force to focus on environmental-related issues and signaled that corporations may soon have to disclose more to shareholders about business risks. Meanwhile, Rostin Behnam, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission acting chief, said this month that he was establishing a unit to examine how derivatives can be used to address climate change.‘More Resilient’In her remarks, Yellen called on FSOC to review the critical role that open-end mutual funds play in financing the economy. She also said the council must explore “vulnerabilities” in the U.S. Treasury market that were exposed by the pandemic.“We also must strengthen the Treasury market itself and make it more resilient to future disruptions,” Yellen said.FSOC, created in response to the 2008 financial crisis, is tasked with spotting risks that could cause another crash. Set up under the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010, it has the authority to call out firms and industry practices as “systemically important” -- a label that brings stricter rules and heightened oversight by the Federal Reserve.The council’s members include the heads of the Fed, SEC and CFTC, making it a forum for regulators to coordinate their supervision of banks, asset managers, hedge funds and other finance companies.While FSOC is expected to be much tougher during the Biden administration, Yellen hasn’t always sided with Democratic lawmakers eager for a clampdown on Wall Street. Last week, she sparred with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren over whether BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest asset manager, should face designation by the council. And when Yellen led the Fed in 2017, she voted along with other panel members to remove insurer American International Group Inc.’s risk label.(Updates with Treasury statement, starting in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Traders Gird for More Pain After Biggest Loss Since 1980

    (Bloomberg) -- Everyone’s excited about the prospects for a sharp economic recovery as increasing numbers of Americans get their Covid-19 vaccinations. Well, almost everyone -- holders of U.S. Treasuries have serious reasons for concern. The debt is capping its worst quarter since 1980, when former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker was trying to break inflation by sending rates soaring. And with the economy returning to normal, investors are bracing for higher yields and even more losses to come.The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index sank 4.25% in the three months to March 31, as the bonds came under pressure after the Democrats took the Senate in January and paved the way for a surprisingly large $1.9 trillion spending program championed by President Joe Biden. Add the U.S.’s accelerated vaccine rollout and the Fed’s reluctance to push back against higher yields, and you get a selloff that drove the 10-year rate to the highest since January 2020.Traders and investors see this dynamic extending into the second quarter -- and the rest of the year -- as the Biden administration seeks yet another multi-trillion dollar spending plan and further speeds vaccine deployment. However, the pace of the losses should be more contained, even as the specter of volatility looms.In the first quarter, the market was “firing off on all cylinders when it came to the trajectory toward higher yields, because you had a pathway toward improving fundamentals,” Subareas Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale, said. “I definitely see the case for a steady rise in yields from here on.”Yields on the 10-year climbed more than 80 basis points during the quarter, peaking at 1.77% on March 30, an astonishing about-face after hitting a historic low of 0.31% in March 2020. The 30-year bond had a similar story. While the quarterly jump for both tenors was higher in 2016, the historically low starting point this time set the stage for bigger losses as yields rose.Meanwhile, the breakeven inflation rate for 10-year Treasury inflation protected securities, a gauge of investor expectations for the pace of annual consumer price gains over the next decade, climbed 39 basis points over the quarter and at one point reached as high as 2.37%, a level unseen since 2013.Yet, while that points to inflation running hot enough for the Fed to reach its 2% target, it’s still a far cry from the kinds of forces former boss Volcker sought to tame around four decades ago. And with the Fed’s target range for overnight rates solidly anchored near zero, and its quantitative easing program continuing apace, the picture in short-term yields and monetary conditions is vastly different.Priced In Already?By now, investors have largely priced in much of the encouraging news, so this type of “very disorderly” selloff is likely to abate in the second quarter, according to Bank of America strategist Ralph Axel. The risk is that the upbeat expectations about the recovery haven’t fully materialized yet, opening the door to possible shocks along the way.“The range of outcomes is still very wide,” Axel said. “We’re talking about the darkest depths of the recession or one of the biggest possible growth years we’ve had in decades. We’re kind of teetering between those two possibilities.”Bond investors are also likely to continue challenging the Fed’s resolve, Rajappa said. The most recent phase of the selloff has been led by five- to 10-year notes, which suggests investors are pricing in a more near-term removal of accommodation. Bank of America expects intermediates to underperform as rates continue to climb, Axel said.A slew of Wall Street analysts see the 10-year ending 2021 at around 2%, but there’s potential for a move closer to 2.2% given the expected strong economic recovery, Loomis Sayles portfolio manager Peter Palfrey said. The speed limit on the U.S. economy has increased, meaning the Fed might need to raise its policy rate beyond 2.5%, which would portend higher yields. However, potential tax hikes to pay for the upcoming spending package could impede growth and temper the ascent, he added.(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Aims to End Corporate Tax Cuts Rewarding Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- The corporate tax-cut party President Donald Trump kicked off will soon be over if his successor proves able to enact proposals to roll back half of the 2017 domestic income-tax reduction and to radically revamp levies on profits earned abroad.President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure-centered plan, laid out by the White House Wednesday, relies on higher corporate levies to pay for it. The proposals would change tax benefits that were at the center of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed solely with Republican votes. Along with boosting the corporate income tax rate to 28% from 21%, businesses would pay significantly more on their global earnings than they did before Trump took office, experts said.“They’re not just rolling back the tax cuts from 2017,” said David Noren, a former legislative counsel to the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation who now advises corporate clients on tax planning. “They are putting companies in a much much tougher spot than even before TCJA.”The administration is also proposing to eliminate all fossil-fuel tax breaks and repealing incentives to move assets and jobs offshore.The plan would largely revamp the complicated matrix of carrot-and-stick incentives implemented in 2018 that govern how U.S. companies pay taxes on foreign profits -- which critics have said did little to spur U.S. investment or stop companies from shifting income and assets abroad. In its place, Biden has proposed a 21% global minimum tax. That would be an increase from the roughly 13% that corporations currently owe on offshore earnings.Trump’s tax law intended to make it easier for American companies to compete with foreign competitors in countries where taxes were lower and international tax regimes were more permissive.Repatriation DisappointedWhile the law lowered tax bills for some foreign profits, other changes -- like deductions to benefit U.S. manufacturers who sell abroad and rules to prevent companies from moving intellectual property offshore -- didn’t work as well as some Republicans who drafted the law had hoped.Companies ended up repatriating only a fraction of the foreign profits envisioned by the reform and uncertainty about the longevity of a law passed with GOP votes only led some companies to adopt a wait-and-see approach.Read More: Corporate America Is Repatriating a Fraction of Foreign ProfitsBiden’s proposals face significant changes, given the 50-50 split in the Senate and the Democrats’ narrow majority in the House, which gives extra power to individual lawmakers to shape the final legislation.Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said that he and Biden “are rowing in the same direction,” but that he plans to release his own international tax plan, along with Democratic Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Mark Warner of Virginia, next week.“While the proposals are distinct, our plans share the same goals of ending incentives to ship jobs overseas and rewarding companies that invest in the United States and its workers,” Wyden said in a statement Wednesday.Republican DefenseRepublicans have defended the 2017 tax law, saying that it reformed an archaic international tax system that made American companies prime targets for takeovers and inversions.An increase in the federal corporate rate to 28% would raise the average combined state and federal rate to 32.34%, which would be the highest among the G-7 countries, according to the right-leaning Tax Foundation. Republicans say this would harm economic growth and increase the cost of investment in the country.“In addition to giving the United States the highest combined corporate rate in the developed world, Biden wants to impose an uncompetitive minimum tax on American companies,” Republican members of the House Ways and Means Committee said in a joint statement Wednesday. “America is the only country that now sets a minimum tax on the foreign earnings of domestic companies -- now President Biden wants every country to impose such a tax, in exchange for his promise to keep the U.S. minimum tax higher than other countries.”The U.K. government recently announced a plan to raise corporate tax rates to 25% in 2023, from 19%, for businesses with profits over 250,000 pounds ($345,000). That would be mark the first hike since 1974 in the country. Rates in Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan are all above 25%.White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said the plans would help stop a “race to the bottom internationally” on corporate taxes. And he argued that the overall infrastructure program would prove beneficial to private sector companies. “These public investments are among the highest-return investments in terms of spurring private investment,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV Wednesday.Mike Crapo, the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, warned at a hearing last week that Democrats’ plans could bring back corporate inversions -- deals where companies move their headquarters overseas for tax purposes, or takeovers of American businesses by foreign counterparts.Buybacks BoomedInversions are particularly difficult today because of regulations designed to prevent such maneuvers, according to Noren, who’s now a partner at the law firm McDermott Will & Emery. U.S. companies would likely be targets for foreign buyers if the new tax rules were to become law, he said.Trump’s reduction in the U.S. corporate-income tax rate to 21% from 35% proved to be a huge boon for the stock market. Many major U.S. companies said they would turn over most savings from the relief to their shareholders.A year after the law was enacted, data showed that companies such as Apple Inc. and Walt Disney Co. were among those distributing the benefits in the form of share buybacks and dividends. In 2018, the technology industry authorized the greatest number of buybacks ever recorded, according to TrimTabs Investment Research. The $387 billion involved was more than triple the amount in 2017.In terms of economic growth, the goal of encouraging companies to redeploy tax savings into assets and job creation had only mixed results, said Karen Brown, a law professor at George Washington University who focuses on taxes.There was a boost soon after the law was passed, but that has moderated lately, and hasn’t lived up to the expectations set out by the Trump administration, she said. Similarly, the negative impacts of a tax rate increase might also prove to be relatively limited.“In principle there should be no hit to capital spending provided that firms are still allowed to immediately expense capital outlays (as they have since the TCJA),” said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “Most studies indicate that there are supply-side benefits to public infrastructure spending, i.e. productivity in the private sector gains when it employs a larger stock of public infrastructure capital.”The capital spending tax benefits that Feroli refers to are set to begin phasing out at the end of next year -- setting up another fight for Democrats and Republicans over the legacy of Trump’s tax law.(Updates with link to article on technology stocks.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.