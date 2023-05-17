Styling Profits in Haircare – CEO, CFO and COO of Regis in Fireside Thurs at 2pm ET

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat on Thursday, May 18 at 2pm ET with senior management from Regis Corp. (NYSE: RGS). The live event will feature Matthew Doctor, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kersten Zupfer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Jim Lain, EVP and COO of Regis Corp. It will be hosted by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the audience.

To register, CLICK HERE

Mr. Doctor, Ms. Zupfer and Mr. Lain will discuss:

How the company differentiated in its industry; competitive strengths

Milestones the company has achieved since Mr. Doctor took the helm as CEO

Improvement in finanicials and the elevated platform in place to continue to deliver consistent profitability

Key priorities for the business in fiscal 2023 and 2024

How the company is positioned in a dynamic environment

What Regis Corp. is most excited about going forward

About the speakers:

Matthew Doctor was appointed President & Chief Executive Officer and joined the Board of Directors of Regis Corporation in May 2022. He served as interim Chief Executive Officer since December 2021. He joined the company in February 2021 as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer. Previously, Matt was a Partner and Chief Financial Officer for Kava Restaurants, a Tim Hortons franchisee. Prior to his time at Kava, Matt held several roles at Restaurant Brands International (RBI), owner of the Burger King®, Tim Hortons® and Popeyes® brands. At RBI, he was Head of Global Development and Franchisee Performance for Burger King, led mergers and acquisitions in Asia for Burger King, and led development efforts for Tim Hortons. Matt started his career as an Investment Banker for J.P. Morgan in New York, where he executed several M&A and Capital Markets transactions for Financial Institution clients. Matt received a BBA with Distinction from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.

Story continues

Kersten Zupfer was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in November 2019. Kersten has served in accounting and finance roles of increasing leadership at Regis for more than 12 years. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer since November 2017, prior to which she served as Vice President, Corporate Controller, Chief Accounting Officer since December 2014. In this role, Kersten has responsibility for all of Regis’ accounting, external financial reporting, and financial controls, including, SEC reporting, accounting policy, and technical accounting. She joined Regis in 2007 serving in a range of accounting leadership roles. Kersten holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of North Dakota and is a certified public accountant (inactive). She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants. Kersten started her career at Arthur Andersen LLP

Jim Lain currently serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. He joined Regis Corporation in 2013. With more than 25 years of operations leadership experience, Jim oversees operational excellence and execution across Supercuts, SmartStyle, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters and our legacy brands.

Jim was with Gap Inc. for eight years where he most recently served as Vice President of Operations for Gap Specialty Stores in the United States and Canada, leading a $2.5 billion business with 750 stores. Prior to his experience with Gap, Jim was Vice President of Operations at Galyan’s Trading Company Inc. / Dick’s Sporting Goods and held several field management positions at Target Stores Inc.

About Regis Corp.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of March 31, 2023, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,203 locations worldwide. Regis‘ franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, Cost Cutters, Roosters and First Choice Haircutters.

Contact:

IPO-Edge.com

Editor@IPO-Edge.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge

Instagram: @IPOEdge