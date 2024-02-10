Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, President and CEO Raymond Scott, sold 10,652 shares of the company on February 9, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $132.86 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $1,415,000.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 41,629 shares of Lear Corp and has not made any insider purchases. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there has been a predominance of insider selling activity at the company. According to the insider transaction history, there has been only 1 insider buy and 10 insider sells over the last twelve months.

Lear Corp's stock market capitalization stands at $7.685 billion, with the shares trading at $132.86 on the day of the insider's sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is currently 13.92, which is below the industry median of 16.42 and above the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value indicates that Lear Corp is modestly undervalued. With a share price of $132.86 and a GuruFocus Value of $171.90, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.77. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Lear Corp President and CEO Raymond Scott Sells 10,652 Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Lear Corp, providing investors with a visual representation of the transactions over the past year.

Lear Corp President and CEO Raymond Scott Sells 10,652 Shares

The GF Value image above offers a perspective on the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook, it is one of many factors that shareholders may consider when assessing their investment in the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

