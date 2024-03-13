Lear Corporation (LEA) Faced Challenging Environment for Electric Vehicle Production

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Select Strategy” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In Q4, the portfolio rose strongly outperforming the Russell 3000 Index and adding to calendar-year outperformance. The strategy returned 18.06% (net) in Q4 compared to a 12.07% return for the index. For the calendar year, the strategy returned 30.60% compared to a 25.96% return for the index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Diamond Hill Select Strategy featured stocks like Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) designs and manufactures automotive seats, electrical distribution systems, and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. On March 12, 2024, Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) stock closed at $141.37 per share. One-month return of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) was 6.31%, and its shares gained 0.72% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has a market capitalization of $8.063 billion.

Diamond Hill Select Strategy stated the following regarding Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Other bottom contributors included Alphabet, Lancaster Colony Corp and Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Leading global automotive seating manufacturer Lear faced a challenging environment for electric vehicle production, which negatively impacted its e-systems segment."

