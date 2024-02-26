Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,084.15
    -4.65 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,133.16
    +1.63 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,020.06
    +23.24 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.78
    +12.09 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.21
    +0.72 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    2,037.00
    -12.40 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.45 (-1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2870
    +0.0270 (+0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2681
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.8220
    +0.3820 (+0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    53,306.42
    +1,919.82 (+3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,684.30
    -21.98 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,233.71
    +135.01 (+0.35%)
     

Leasing the American Dream: These Companies Are Cashing In

Joey Solitro
·3 min read

As the dream of homeownership becomes more elusive for many in the current real estate landscape, savvy investors are turning their attention to alternative avenues. Let's take a look at two stocks and one crowdfunding platform that provide gateways to real estate exposure and wealth accumulation.

Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 80,000 single-family homes across the Western U.S., Sunbelt, and Florida. In all 16 of its core markets, it's more affordable to lease a home than it is to buy, helping it achieve a 97.1% same-store average occupancy in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Invitation Homes currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, which equates to $1.12 per share annually and gives it a yield of about 3.4% today. The company has also raised its annual dividend payment every year since its initial public offering in 2017, making it both a high-yield and dividend-growth stock.

Don't Miss:

American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) owns and manages a portfolio of over 58,000 single-family homes. Its portfolio spans 21 states in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mountain Regions, encompassing markets like Orlando, Tampa, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Denver, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and Seattle.

American Homes 4 Rent currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, equating to an annualized rate of $1.04 per share and giving its stock a yield of about _% today. The company has also raised its annual dividend payment for three consecutive years, and its 18% hike last week has it on track for 2024 to mark the fourth consecutive year with an increase.

Arrived Homes

Arrived Homes also offers a way for investors to gain exposure to residential real estate. It's an alternative investment platform, backed by Jeff Bezos and Dara Khosrowshahi, that allows individuals to easily invest in real estate by purchasing shares of rental properties. Investors on the platform earn passive income through the rental revenue while waiting for the properties they invest in to appreciate in value over time.

Read Next:

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Leasing the American Dream: These Companies Are Cashing In originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement