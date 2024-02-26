Leasing the American Dream: These Companies Are Cashing In

As the dream of homeownership becomes more elusive for many in the current real estate landscape, savvy investors are turning their attention to alternative avenues. Let's take a look at two stocks and one crowdfunding platform that provide gateways to real estate exposure and wealth accumulation.

Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 80,000 single-family homes across the Western U.S., Sunbelt, and Florida. In all 16 of its core markets, it's more affordable to lease a home than it is to buy, helping it achieve a 97.1% same-store average occupancy in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Invitation Homes currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, which equates to $1.12 per share annually and gives it a yield of about 3.4% today. The company has also raised its annual dividend payment every year since its initial public offering in 2017, making it both a high-yield and dividend-growth stock.

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Dara Khosrowshahi-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) owns and manages a portfolio of over 58,000 single-family homes. Its portfolio spans 21 states in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mountain Regions, encompassing markets like Orlando, Tampa, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Denver, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and Seattle.

American Homes 4 Rent currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, equating to an annualized rate of $1.04 per share and giving its stock a yield of about _% today. The company has also raised its annual dividend payment for three consecutive years, and its 18% hike last week has it on track for 2024 to mark the fourth consecutive year with an increase.

Arrived Homes

Arrived Homes also offers a way for investors to gain exposure to residential real estate. It's an alternative investment platform, backed by Jeff Bezos and Dara Khosrowshahi, that allows individuals to easily invest in real estate by purchasing shares of rental properties. Investors on the platform earn passive income through the rental revenue while waiting for the properties they invest in to appreciate in value over time.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Dara Khosrowshahi gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

