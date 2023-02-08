U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

LECTRA: Q4 and Full Year 2022 financial report available

LECTRA
·1 min read
LECTRA
LECTRA

Q4 and Full Year 2022 financial report available

Paris, February 8, 2023 – Lectra informs its shareholders, in compliance with article 221-4-IV of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, that the Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations for the fourth quarter and the full year 2022 is available on the company's website: www.lectra.com

It is also available, upon request, at the company's headquarters 16-18 rue Chalgrin, 75016 Paris (email: investor.relations@lectra.com)

About Lectra:

As a major player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, Lectra contributes to the Industry 4.0 revolution with boldness and passion by providing best-in-class technologies.

The group offers industrial intelligence solutions - software, equipment, data and services - that facilitate the digital transformation of the companies it serves. In doing so, Lectra helps its customers push boundaries and unlock their potential. The group is proud to state that its 2,500 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators.

Founded in 1973, Lectra reported revenues of 522 million euros in 2022 and is listed on Euronext (LSS).

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com.

  

Lectra – World Headquarters: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – www.lectra.com
A French Société Anonyme with capital of €37,788,949 • RCS Paris B 300 702 305

Attachment


