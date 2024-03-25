Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad's (KLSE:LEESK) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 21% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad (KLSE:LEESK). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad is:

18% = RM14m ÷ RM77m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 8.6% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad's moderate 6.1% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 8.8% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 51%, meaning that it is left with only 49% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad has paid dividends over a period of seven years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 40% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 23%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad has some positive attributes. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

