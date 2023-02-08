U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,158.00
    -17.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,120.00
    -86.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,727.75
    -49.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.10
    -14.20 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.24
    +1.10 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.40
    +8.60 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.34 (+1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6600
    -0.0140 (-0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    18.97
    -0.46 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2083
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2120
    +0.1400 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,077.78
    +81.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.17
    +7.22 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,912.86
    +48.15 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

LeMaitre Will Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results February 23, 2023

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
·1 min read
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after the market close. The company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 PM ET the same day to discuss the results, business highlights, and company outlook.

Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

LeMaitre and the LeMaitre logo are registered trademarks of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

Contact:

Sandra Millar

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

+1-781-425-1686

smillar@lemaitre.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings

    The headline numbers for Lumen (LUMN) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2022, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q4 performance was affected by decline in revenues across all segments.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Stock Dives On Fourth-Quarter Miss, Light 2023 Guidance

    Teva Pharmaceutical missed fourth-quarter expectations Wednesday and issued light guidance for 2023. Teva stock toppled.

  • Uber reports key revenue and bookings beat

    Uber reported its Q4 2022 earnings before the market open.

  • Here's What We Like About Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Exxon Mobil...

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 85% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has become one of the more intriguing stocks of the 2020s. The pandemic left the company without significant revenue for more than one year, leading to pain for the company and significant volatility for Carnival stock. The question for investors now is whether that lower stock price signals a buying opportunity or a sign to continue avoiding Carnival stock.

  • Why Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Could Be Worth Watching

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ). The company's stock led the...

  • The Worst Mistake AMD Investors Can Make in 2023

    The chipmaker's guidance for the current quarter isn't great, but there's more to it than meets the eye.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Devon Energy (DVN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?

    Amazon has struggled amid the challenging economic environment, and the near-term outlook remains grim.

  • Compared to Estimates, Exelixis (EXEL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

    The headline numbers for Exelixis (EXEL) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2022, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

  • Disney earnings: 3 things we're watching after the Q1 earnings call

    Disney (DIS) earnings are expected at 4:00 pm ET Wednesday, February 8th, 2023. Disney CEO Bob Iger is set to take center stage on the earnings call. Investors will be watching closely for key items including: the future of ESPN, high content costs from Disney’s direct-to-consumer unit, restructuring plans to reduce costs across the company, and questions about the state of the U.S. economy overall. Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Seana Smith will break down the three things they're watching after the call. Make sure you tune into their live coverage following Disney's earnings call later this afternoon Watch: Yahoo Finance Live Programming - 9am ET: Julie Hyman, Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi detail what they want to hear from Bob Iger on his first earnings call since returning as Disney's CEO - 11am ET: Allie Canal highlights the key numbers investors are looking for from Disney+ - 4:00pm ET: Dave Briggs and Seana Smith bring Disney's earnings to you live - 6pm ET (or when the earnings call ends): Brad Smith and Seana Smith will have a vibe check on market reaction and what Disney's results mean for both consumers and investors.

  • Buying Nvidia Stock on the Dips: Here's the Level to Watch

    Nvidia stock has been trading incredibly well on the long side. Here's where to buy the dip next.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock continues to sink amid hopes to raise $1 billion in stock sale

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses the latest movement downward for Bed Bath & Beyond stock.

  • Michael Kors parent Capri stock slides 19% premarket after earnings miss and soft guidance

    “Overall, our performance in the third quarter was more challenging than anticipated,” Chief Executive John Idol said in a statement. While the company saw growth in its own retail channel for its three luxury houses, the global wholesale business was disappointing and resulted in expense deleverage and a lower operating margin, he said. “At the same time we will continue to make strategic investments to drive long term growth.”

  • Perion Network (PERI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Perion Network (PERI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 28.57% and 2.25%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?