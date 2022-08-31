U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

LeMaitre to Present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
·1 min read
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that David Roberts, President, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 4:40 PM ET at the Sheraton New York Hotel, New York.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.


CONTACT: Contact: Sandra Millar LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. +1-781-425-1686 smillar@lemaitre.com


