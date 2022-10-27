U.S. markets closed

LeMaitre Q3 2022 Financial Results

·14 min read
BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q3 2022 results, announced a $0.125/share quarterly dividend and provided guidance.

Q3 2022 Financial Results

  • Sales of $39.0mm, +2% (+7% organic) vs. Q3 2021

  • Op. income $6.2mm, -32%

  • Op. margin of 16%

  • Net income of $5.5mm, -16%

  • Earnings per diluted share $0.25, -17%

  • Cash and investments +$4.1mm to $79.7mm

Q3 2022 sales growth was driven by carotid shunts (+23%), Artegraft (+12%), allografts (+10%) and embolectomy catheters (+10%). By geography, organic sales increased 11% in APAC, 8% in EMEA and 6% in the Americas. The strong U.S. dollar reduced sales by $1.9mm.

The gross margin decreased to 64.2% in Q3 2022 (vs. 64.8% in Q3 2021). The strong dollar reduced the gross margin by 1.7% year-over-year. The Company had 213 direct labor employees as of September 30, up 54% year-over-year.

Q3 2022 operating income was $6.2mm. Q3 operating expense growth was driven by increased headcount, including a 28% larger salesforce (118 reps on September 30), as well as MDR-related regulatory expenses.

George LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO, said “In Q3 we grew 7% organically and increased our cash balance by $4.1 million to $79.7 million. We continue to build sales rep and direct labor headcount, both now at high-water marks. We expect these investments will drive organic sales growth and improvement to the gross margin in the quarters ahead.”

Business Outlook

 

 

Q4 2022 Guidance

2022 Full Year Guidance

 

Sales

$39.8mm - $42.2mm
(Mid: $41.0mm, +4%, +9% Org.)

$160.5mm - $162.9mm
(Mid:$161.7mm, +5%, +9% Org.)

 

Gross Margin

65.8%

65.4%

 

Op. Income

$6.6mm - $8.2mm
(Mid: $7.4mm, -11%)

$26.5mm - $28.0mm
(Mid $27.2mm, -25%)

 

Op. Income Ex- Spec. Charge

-

$29.6mm - $31.1mm
(Mid: $30.3mm, -17%)

 

EPS

$0.24 - $0.29
(Mid: $0.26, -5%)

$0.91 - $0.97
(Mid: $0.94, -25%)

 

EPS Ex-
Spec. Charge

-

$1.02 - $1.08
(Mid: $1.05, -16%)

Quarterly Dividend

On October 25, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.125/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 17, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 22, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $20.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 22, 2023, unless extended by the Board.

Board Appointment

On September 21, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors appointed Martha Shadan as an independent director. Ms. Shadan has over 20 years of life sciences experience, including President and CEO at Miach Orthopedics and Rotation Medical. Ms. Shadan currently serves on the boards of CVRx and AdvaMed.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at http://www.lemaitre.com/investor. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events as well as EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and guidance for full year operating income and EPS excluding special charge. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that evaluating EBITDA provides an approximation of the cash generating ability of its operations. The Company believes that the presentation of full year guidance for operating income and EPS excluding special charge provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability excluding the impact of the closure of the Company’s St. Etienne, France factory, a non-recurring event.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.; the duration and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, our customers, our suppliers and our company; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT: 
J.J. Pellegrino, CFO, LeMaitre
781-425-1691
jjpellegrino@lemaitre.com


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

16,913

 

 

$

13,855

 

 

Short-term marketable securities

 

 

62,826

 

 

 

56,104

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

20,094

 

 

 

19,631

 

 

Inventory and other deferred costs

 

 

47,711

 

 

 

46,104

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

4,842

 

 

 

4,189

 

 

Asset held for sale

 

 

756

 

 

 

-

 

Total current assets

 

 

153,142

 

 

 

139,883

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

15,351

 

 

 

17,059

 

Right-of-use leased assets

 

 

15,785

 

 

 

15,071

 

Goodwill

 

 

65,945

 

 

 

65,945

 

Other intangibles, net

 

 

48,063

 

 

 

52,710

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

2,789

 

 

 

1,566

 

Other assets

 

 

973

 

 

 

568

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

302,048

 

 

$

292,802

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

2,848

 

 

$

2,340

 

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

17,400

 

 

 

16,332

 

 

Acquisition-related obligations

 

 

1,363

 

 

 

1,271

 

 

Lease liabilities - short-term

 

 

1,828

 

 

 

1,870

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

23,439

 

 

 

21,813

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease liabilities - long-term

 

 

14,897

 

 

 

14,067

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

60

 

 

 

70

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

2,405

 

 

 

2,701

 

Total liabilities

 

 

40,801

 

 

 

38,651

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

236

 

 

 

235

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

186,798

 

 

 

181,630

 

 

Retained earnings

 

 

94,896

 

 

 

88,125

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(8,127

)

 

 

(3,435

)

 

Treasury stock

 

 

(12,556

)

 

 

(12,404

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

261,247

 

 

 

254,151

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

302,048

 

 

$

292,802

 


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the nine months ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

39,028

 

 

$

38,368

 

 

$

120,697

 

 

$

114,921

 

Cost of sales

 

13,958

 

 

 

13,502

 

 

 

41,855

 

 

 

39,495

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

25,070

 

 

 

24,866

 

 

 

78,842

 

 

 

75,426

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

8,229

 

 

 

6,941

 

 

 

24,321

 

 

 

20,210

 

 

General and administrative

 

7,229

 

 

 

6,004

 

 

 

21,812

 

 

 

18,748

 

 

Research and development

 

3,462

 

 

 

2,848

 

 

 

9,740

 

 

 

8,344

 

 

Restructuring

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,107

 

 

 

-

 

Total operating expenses

 

18,920

 

 

 

15,793

 

 

 

58,980

 

 

 

47,302

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

6,150

 

 

 

9,073

 

 

 

19,862

 

 

 

28,124

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

264

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

539

 

 

 

56

 

 

Interest expense

 

-

 

 

 

(621

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,693

)

 

Foreign currency gain (loss)

 

(266

)

 

 

(72

)

 

 

(709

)

 

 

(105

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

6,148

 

 

 

8,434

 

 

 

19,692

 

 

 

26,382

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

692

 

 

 

1,930

 

 

 

4,683

 

 

 

5,650

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

5,456

 

 

$

6,504

 

 

$

15,009

 

 

$

20,732

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share of common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

Diluted

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted - average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

21,984

 

 

 

21,592

 

 

 

21,959

 

 

 

20,920

 

 

Diluted

 

22,217

 

 

 

21,935

 

 

 

22,149

 

 

 

21,251

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.125

 

 

$

0.110

 

 

$

0.375

 

 

$

0.330

 


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the nine months ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

$

 

%

 

$

 

%

 

$

 

%

 

$

 

%

Net Sales by Geography

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas

$

26,627

 

 

68

%

 

$

25,299

 

 

66

%

 

$

82,024

 

 

68

%

 

$

76,327

 

 

67

%

 

Europe, Middle East and Africa

 

9,922

 

 

25

%

 

 

10,535

 

 

27

%

 

 

31,165

 

 

26

%

 

 

31,200

 

 

27

%

 

Asia Pacific

 

2,479

 

 

7

%

 

 

2,534

 

 

7

%

 

 

7,508

 

 

6

%

 

 

7,394

 

 

6

%

Total Net Sales

$

39,028

 

 

100

%

 

$

38,368

 

 

100

%

 

$

120,697

 

 

100

%

 

$

114,921

 

 

100

%


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(amounts in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended September 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales as reported

 

$

39,028

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations

 

 

1,895

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net sales

 

 

 

$

40,923

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales as reported

 

$

38,368

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net sales

 

 

 

$

38,368

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended September 30, 2022

 

$

2,555

 

 

7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

APAC sales growth reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended September 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales as reported

 

$

2,479

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations

 

 

334

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

APAC adjusted net sales

 

 

 

$

2,813

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales as reported

 

$

2,534

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net sales

 

 

 

$

2,534

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

APAC adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended September 30, 2022

 

$

279

 

 

11

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EMEA sales growth reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended September 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales as reported

 

$

9,922

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations

 

 

1,486

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EMEA adjusted net sales

 

 

 

$

11,408

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales as reported

 

$

10,535

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net sales

 

 

 

$

10,535

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EMEA adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended September 30, 2022

 

$

873

 

 

8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas sales growth reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended September 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales as reported

 

$

26,627

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations

 

 

74

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas adjusted net sales

 

 

 

$

26,701

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales as reported

 

$

25,299

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net sales

 

 

 

$

25,299

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended September 30, 2022

 

$

1,402

 

 

6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ending December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales per guidance (midpoint)

 

$

41,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations

 

 

2,049

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted projected net sales

 

 

 

$

43,049

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales as reported

 

$

39,503

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net sales

 

 

 

$

39,503

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending December 31, 2022

 

$

3,546

 

 

9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the year ending December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales per guidance (midpoint)

 

$

161,697

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations

 

 

6,445

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted projected net sales

 

 

 

$

168,142

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the year ended December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales as reported

 

$

154,424

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net sales

 

 

 

$

154,424

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2022

 

$

13,718

 

 

9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the year ending December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income per guidance (midpoint)

 

$

27,242

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of special charge

 

 

3,107

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted projected operating income

 

 

 

$

30,349

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the year ended December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income as reported

 

$

36,425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating income

 

 

 

$

36,425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted projected operating income decrease for the year ending December 31, 2022

 

$

(6,076

)

 

-17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the year ending December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EPS per guidance (midpoint)

 

$

0.94

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of special charge

 

$

0.11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS

 

 

 

$

1.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the year ended December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EPS as reported

 

$

1.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS

 

 

 

$

1.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted projected EPS decrease for the year ending December 31, 2022

 

$

(0.20

)

 

-16

%

 


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the nine months ended

 

LTM

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income as reported

$

5,456

 

 

$

15,009

 

 

$

21,184

 

 

Interest (income) expense, net

 

(264

)

 

 

(539

)

 

 

(154

)

 

Amortization and depreciation expense

 

2,328

 

 

 

7,145

 

 

 

9,504

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

692

 

 

 

4,683

 

 

 

6,413

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

$

8,212

 

 

$

26,298

 

 

$

36,947

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


