LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Pays A US$0.14 Dividend In Just Three Days

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase LeMaitre Vascular's shares before the 16th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.56 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that LeMaitre Vascular has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current share price of $55.82. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. LeMaitre Vascular paid out a comfortable 46% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 62% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see LeMaitre Vascular earnings per share are up 4.6% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, LeMaitre Vascular has lifted its dividend by approximately 19% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid LeMaitre Vascular? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and LeMaitre Vascular paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. To summarise, LeMaitre Vascular looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

While it's tempting to invest in LeMaitre Vascular for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for LeMaitre Vascular you should be aware of.

