LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nicholas Curtis : Thank you, Cam, and good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining us on our third quarter 2023 conference call. I'm pleased to report that we have maintained our momentum through the third quarter of this year, with 11 new ALLY systems installed and strong year-over-year growth in procedure volume, driven primarily by the continued adoption of ALLY in the United States. Through the first 9 months of 2023, we placed 29 ALLY systems and have exceeded our previously stated objective of 30 installations. Additionally, we exited the quarter end September 30 with a backlog of 8 ALLY systems pending installation. Our third quarter revenue increased 26% over the same quarter in 2022, which was supported by both robust system sales and an increase in lease revenue.

We continue to make headway into private equity-owned or -managed ophthalmology groups, which remain core to our growth strategy based on their size, scale and their focus on improved efficiencies. ALLY is significantly reducing treatment times, improving patient throughput and treatment workflow, and most importantly, increasing revenue and EBITDA for practices and ASCs. This leads to an accelerated return on investment of ALLY compared to the other competitive systems. As a result, we're seeing multiple ALLY installations with facilities in place in ALLY unit in each OR. Our ALLY installed base totaled 39 systems as of the end of the third quarter across 31 surgical sites, with 3 sites having more than 1 system in use. We expect this trend to continue as surgeons present the results of several time and motion studies conducted in multiple facilities that demonstrate certain time savings of up to 7 minutes and staff time savings of up to 18 minutes compared to competitive systems.

These savings are realized for patients as well, with patients spending up to nearly 1 hour less in the surgical facility during their cataract procedure. Importantly, when looking at year-over-year growth globally, we observed a substantial 20% increase in total revenue during the first 3 quarters of 2023 when compared to 2022. This growth is particularly remarkable given the challenges posed by ongoing third-party payer reimbursement issues in South Korea, which have driven our revenue in that region down to zero. In the U.S. market, which remains our primary area of focus in the near term, procedure volumes increased 16% over the third quarter of 2022, while procedures among users who transitioned from our previous generation LENSAR Laser System to ALLY or added ALLY to an existing LLS deployment increased 12% over the third quarter of last year.

Importantly, the ongoing consistent adoption of ALLY and continued growth in utilization is yielding and further market share gains for LENSAR in the third quarter. According to the most recent data from MarketScope, an estimated 16.4% of all U.S. femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery procedures in the third quarter 2023 were performed using a LENSAR system. By comparison, our market share in the third quarter of 2022, when we were launching ALLY, was 14.1%. This equates to a 2.3% procedure market share growth in the first year of ALLY's launch. Given our size, the gains we have achieved are impressive and exciting and further confirm the value that ALLY is delivering economically, operationally and clinically for surgeons. We recently participated in the American Academy of Ophthalmology Congress over the weekend.

And while the overall meeting turnout was moderate, we successfully conducted a remarkable 66 demos. These demos spanned across 54 practices, ambulatory surgery centers and various institutions eager to explore the potential of ALLY in their practices and centers. This underscores the growing enthusiasm for the economic and clinical advantages that ALLY brings. These demonstrations are one of several key initiatives in expanding the LENSAR pipeline. Furthermore, our financing last quarter has enabled us to begin the process of hiring additional sales managers and sales development representatives to scale the LENSAR business and ALLY's footprint. The STR is an important new role within our organization. This team's objective is to identify, educate, cultivate and deliver qualified leads to our sales managers.

Specifically, our STRs are responsible for initiating personalized discussions with targeted high-volume competitive femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery -- surgeons and high-volume premium femto-naive cataract surgeons who have engaged in our digital campaigns with the goal of cultivating these relationships to shorten the sales cycle and set up appointments for our sales managers. This initiative expands our marketing efforts in a meaningful way. Our targeted approach to the market has resulted in nearly 50% of our installs in 2023 being in accounts who were previously using a competitive femtosecond laser, and 74% of our surgeon demos during the AAO were conducted with competitive femtosecond laser users. This strategy will continue to lead to an expansion of our system footprint and procedure market share.

The increase in our sales force and STRs will allow us to expand our outreach in the market. Looking ahead, in addition to expanding ALLY's commercial footprint in the U.S., in the coming months, we expect to receive the first ALLY marketing authorizations and begin ALLY's international launch outside the U.S. through our distribution partners. As a reminder, we submitted our application for European Union certification of ALLY in the third quarter of 2022. We remain in close contact with our distributors in Europe and elsewhere, and the enthusiasm toward ALLY in their respective markets is significant. We believe that we're well positioned to replicate the early success we've seen in the U.S. abroad. We look forward to realizing ALLY's full potential to be a global disruptive technology by becoming the dominant femtosecond laser system for premium refractive cataract surgery.

Surgeons are recognizing that the time is getting closer, and there is a need to begin replacing their old femtosecond lasers. In addition, practices that have never performed femtosecond laser surgery are beginning to understand how LENSAR's ALLY system is addressing the limitations of the first-generation lasers that have been predominant in the market in the past. We believe that LENSAR is in a strong position to continue executing on our key strategic initiatives aimed at maximizing the success of ALLY. Now let me turn the call over to Tom to cover our financial highlights for the quarter. Tom?

Thomas Staab : Thank you, Nick. Our third quarter 2023 financial results are included in our press release issued earlier this morning, but I'd like to make some brief remarks on certain items to provide additional detail. Revenue was $9.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting a 26% increase. As Nick mentioned, the increase was primarily due to increased system sales, but we generated growth in service and lease revenue as well. We had a solid quarter of system placements and expect to place even more systems in the fourth quarter based upon ALLY demand. Accordingly, we expect to exceed the 11 ALLY systems installed in the third quarter. We have installed 29 ALLY systems through the first 9 months of 2023 and a total of 39 systems from ALLY's launch in August of last year.

As Nick mentioned, third-party reimbursement issues in South Korea continue to be a drag on our quarterly results. Historically, South Korea has represented approximately 10% of our revenue, and revenue from this region has been nonexistent for over a year. Furthermore, we are limited to the United States as our only significant operating region in which to sell ALLY. We look forward to receiving European clearance as well as clearance in some small -- in some other small operating regions in 2024. Once we receive clearance in Europe, we expect placement numbers to increase significantly as ALLY would then be cleared in 2 significant operating regions. We continue to watch South Korea and are pursuing clearance in that region, too. It was previously a significant operating region for us prior to third-party reimbursement issues, and we expect the region to return once again to being a significant contributor to our revenue in the future.

However, we cannot predict the timing of when South Korea will return to significance due to the nature of the ongoing dispute. We would like to have ALLY cleared and prepared to launch in South Korea when third-party reimbursement issues are resolved, and we are preparing for that eventuality. Gross margin for the quarter was $4.9 million, representing a gross margin of 50% compared to $3.9 million and a 50% gross margin realized in the third quarter of 2022. This matches our previously issued guidance of the low-50s and represents the larger mix of ALLY sales and revenue that carry a lower gross margin percentage than procedure sales. We continue to expect the low-50s for a gross margin percentage for 2023 and are currently sitting at 53% for the 9 months.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $6.9 million compared to $8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily attributable to significantly lower selling, general and administrative costs associated with our recording of an employee retention credit that offset approximately $1.4 million of expense. This ERC reimbursement was fully reported in the third quarter, and so no future credit is expected with this program. We intend to expand our selling organization to scale the business and drive continued ALLY growth. As mentioned in prior quarters, we will continue to innovate and invest in ALLY research and development, but we expect our R&D expenditures to be relatively stable quarter-to-quarter, with our 2023 annual investment in R&D to approximate $7 million.

Net income for the quarter was $2.6 million or $0.13 per common share, reflecting an increase over a $4 million loss and a $0.39 loss per common share in the third quarter of 2022. Our net income for the quarter was attributable to a change in fair value of our warrant liability, which created a $4.3 million gain in the quarter. Our warrant liability and the related quarterly adjustment will continue to be reported in our adjusted EBITDA presentation to allow a complete understanding and transparency of our quarterly results. As of September 30, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of $24.9 million as compared to $14.7 million on December 31, 2022. Cash used in the quarter was $0.5 million. That ends my remarks. And now I'd like to turn the call back over to Krista, and we look forward to your questions.

