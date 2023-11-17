Advertisement
Leonardo sells 6.9% in its U.S. unit DRS at $17.75 per share

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Leonardo logo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's defence and aerospace conglomerate Leonardo said on Friday it had sold 6.9% of its U.S. subsidiary DRS at $17.75 per share.

The state-controlled group sold 18 million shares in the upsized public secondary offering, leaving it with a 73.3% stake in DRS. Leonardo also granted a 30-day option to underwriters for the purchase of a further 2.7 million shares.

DRS will not receive any proceeds for the offering, the conglomerate said in a statement.

"With this transaction we will continue to consolidate Leonardo DRS and maintain a significant industrial and commercial presence in the US, the largest defense market in the world," Chief Executive Roberto Cingolani said in the statement.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Federico)

