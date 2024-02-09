Levi Strauss & Co EVP and Chief HR Officer Tracy Layney Sells 15,894 Shares

On February 7, 2024, Tracy Layney, EVP and Chief HR Officer of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE:LEVI), sold 15,894 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $17.02 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $270,610.88.

Levi Strauss & Co, known for its Levi's denim jeans, is a global retailer that designs and markets jeans, casual wear, and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 15,894 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and four insider sells for Levi Strauss & Co.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Levi Strauss & Co had a market capitalization of $7.096 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 28.48, surpassing both the industry median of 18.805 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates a higher valuation compared to the industry average and the company's historical pricing.

The stock was trading at $17.02 on the day of the insider's sale, with a GuruFocus Value of $18.46. This places the price-to-GF-Value ratio at 0.92, suggesting that Levi Strauss & Co's stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor reflecting past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

