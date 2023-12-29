Elizabeth O'Neill, EVP & COO of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE:LEVI), executed a sale of 38,975 shares in the company on December 26, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $17 per share, resulting in a total value of $662,575.

Levi Strauss & Co, known for its denim jeans, operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells a range of products that include jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 56,081 shares of Levi Strauss & Co and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Elizabeth O'Neill is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but five insider sells for the company.

The market capitalization of Levi Strauss & Co stands at $6.636 billion, with the stock trading at $17 on the day of the insider's recent sale.

The company's price-earnings ratio is currently 24.36, which is above both the industry median of 19.18 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for Levi Strauss & Co.

Based on a trading price of $17 and a GuruFocus Value of $20.15, Levi Strauss & Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Levi Strauss & Co EVP & COO Elizabeth O'Neill Sells 38,975 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co EVP & COO Elizabeth O'Neill Sells 38,975 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

