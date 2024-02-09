Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed the latest trading day at $17.77, indicating a -0.34% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the jeans maker had gained 9.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.07%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Levi Strauss in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.22, marking a 35.29% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.53 billion, indicating a 9.54% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $6.33 billion, which would represent changes of +11.82% and +2.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Levi Strauss. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.09% lower. Levi Strauss is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Story continues

In the context of valuation, Levi Strauss is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.46. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.27.

It is also worth noting that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research