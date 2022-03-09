U.S. markets open in 3 hours 52 minutes

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on March 15, 2022

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
·2 min read
  • LX
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

SHENZHEN, China, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:30 P.M. U.S. Eastern time on March 15, 2022 (9:30 A.M. Beijing time on March 16, 2022).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4574305

Please note the Conference ID number of 4574305

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID number.

Participants joining the conference call should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until March 22, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

1 855 452 5696 or 1 646 254 3697

International:

61 2 8199 0299

Replay Access Code:

4574305

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Lexin is a leading online consumption and finance platform in China. Established in 2013, the Company leverages a deep understanding of Chinese consumers and advanced technology capabilities to connect fast-growing consumers with financial institutions.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexin.com

To follow us on Twitter, please go to: https://twitter.com/LexinFintech

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

IR inquiries:
Patricia Cheng
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6258
E-mail: patriciacheng@lexin.com

Media inquiries:
Limin Chen
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6993
E-mail: liminchen@lexin.com

SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.



