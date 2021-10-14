U.S. markets closed

Lexington Realty Trust to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call on November 4, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“Lexington”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results the morning of Thursday, November 4, 2021. Lexington will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results. Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:

Conference Call: US: 1-844-200-6205; All other locations: 1-929-526-1599
Access Code: 583435
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/lxp211104.html or visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link

A telephone replay of the call will be available through April 2, 2022 and via webcast for one year by accessing:

Telephone: US: 1-866-813-9403; All other locations: +44-204-525-0658
Access Code for replay numbers: 303560
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/lxp211104.html or visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link

Please access the website or call the conference center at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary computer audio software and/or register for the call.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions. For more information, including Lexington's Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Lexington Realty Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com


