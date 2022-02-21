U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.41
    +0.34 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.40
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.25 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9470
    -0.0280 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,583.46
    -904.77 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.23
    -74.56 (-7.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,501.20
    -12.42 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of its Newest Community in the Birmingham Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LGI Homes, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LGIH

Hunter’s Point at Innsbrooke Features New Construction Homes Starting from the $330s in Pinson

Bew construction homes with three to five bedrooms are now available at Hunter's Point at Innsbrooke by LGI Homes.

LGI Homes at Hunter&#39;s Point at Innsbrooke offers new, move-in ready homes near great schools and major employers in Pinson, Alabama.
LGI Homes at Hunter's Point at Innsbrooke offers new, move-in ready homes near great schools and major employers in Pinson, Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of Hunter’s Point at Innsbrooke, its newest community in the Birmingham market. Perfectly positioned in Pinson, Alabama, this community offers new construction, single-family homes minutes from incredible area amenities, spectacular schools, and major employers.

Located off AL-75 in Pinson, Hunter’s Point at Innsbrooke offers homeowners the perfect community to establish roots in. Known for outstanding academics and athletics, residents will love the quick access to incredible schools, all located within a 2-mile radius of the community. Homeowners will also enjoy a short commute to major employers and exceptional area amenities, including Turkey Creek Nature Preserve, Pinson Bicentennial Park, and more.

Ranging from 1,600 to 2,626 square feet, Hunter’s Point at Innsbrooke offers every family the space that fits their needs. Spacious entertaining areas, private master retreats, and walk-in closets are just some of the highlights of the stunning floor plans at this remarkable community. Every home is outfitted with the LGI Homes CompleteHome™ package, providing exceptional upgrades at no additional cost. Notable upgrades included in the package are sprawling granite countertops, impeccable white cabinetry with crown molding, a full suite of energy-efficient stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances, double-pane Low-E vinyl windows, Moen® faucets with Power Clean™ spray technology, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener and professional front yard landscaping.

New homes at Hunter’s Point at Innsbrooke start in the $330s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (844) 972-8866 ext 970 or visit LGIHomes.com/HuntersPoint.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/803967d8-0419-497a-af1d-fe50d2b4a14b


Recommended Stories

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • Has real estate or the stock market performed better historically?

    The stock market has consistently produced more booms and busts than the housing market, but it has also had better overall returns as well.

  • UK property asking prices jump to record £348k in February

    Property asking prices are up 9.5% this month compared to last year, with houses coming to the market at a record high.

  • UK property asking prices jump at fastest monthly pace on record

    The average price tag on a home across Britain has rocketed by nearly £8,000 in the space of a month, according to Rightmove

  • China's new home prices perk up as big city demand returns

    China's new home prices rose for the first time since September on a monthly basis, official data for January showed on Monday, as efforts to soften the blow from tough regulatory curbs on property supported buyer sentiment, particularly in big cities. Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities climbed 0.1% from a month earlier in January, compared with a 0.2% drop in December, according to Reuters calculations from data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). China's property market, accounting for a quarter of gross domestic product by some metrics, has slowed due to Beijing's push to cut leverage in the sector amid defaults at heavily-indebted players such as China Evergrande Group.

  • The Average Home Seller Made $94,000 Last Year. Will Profits Remain That High?

    Home prices soared last year, leaving sellers in a great spot. Will they have the same experience this year?

  • Nine in 10 house-hunters ‘say lack of stock is negatively affecting search’

    Buyers are prioritising lifestyle choices and proximity to leisure facilities over school and work, with no sign of this reversing soon, Savills said.

  • What Is the Goal of Real Estate Wholesaling?

    Interested in investing in real estate but don't have the money? Learn more about real estate wholesaling, a strategy that requires minimal capital.

  • Here are the latest home sales in the Central Jersey real estate market

    How much are homes in Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties selling for? Check our list.

  • With Archway Homes, selling your house ‘as is’ never felt so good!

    Have an unwanted home that you would like to sell? Hometown real estate company Archway Homes has been buying homes in all conditions for more than 20 years, without the often painful and stressful selling process.

  • London housing market boosted by end of COVID rules, Rightmove says

    Asking prices for British homes posted their fastest annual growth in more than seven years this month, helped by a bounce-back in demand in London ahead of a return to the office for many workers, a survey published on Monday found. Prices of property coming to market rose by 2.3% from January - the biggest monthly jump in cash terms in at least two decades - and were 9.5% higher than a year ago, the strongest annual rate of growth since September 2014, property website Rightmove said on Monday. London saw its fastest price growth since 2016 and the biggest jump among all regions in the number of buyers making enquiries ahead of the end of pandemic restrictions, it said.

  • How much are houses for sale in Ardmore? High demand keeps real estate market competitive

    How is the real estate market in Ardmore? High demand and low supply along with low interest rates continue to fuel competition among homebuyers.

  • KC Property Group makes it simple to turn an unwanted house into cash

    If you have an unwanted house that you have been considering selling, call KC Property Group today for a no-obligation property assessment. They make it simple to turn a house into cash, hassle-free and on your own time. They have an easy answer that lets homeowners simply walk away from the burden, cash in hand, for a fair and reasonable price without any hidden fees or expenses. As direct cash buyers, they buy properties as-is and revitalize them, either for resale or as a rental property.

  • ReHouse Bay answering call for affordable homes | Guestview

    The ReHouse Bay Housing Program is leading affordable homeownership efforts. Since Jan. 1, the program has assisted buyers in closing on 11 homes.

  • This City Is Prohibiting Rent Hikes for Most Tenants Until 2023. Will More Follow Suit?

    Many people have seen their finances upended since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For much of the pandemic, there was a federal eviction ban in place that prohibited landlords from removing tenants on the basis of nonpayment. Landlords in Los Angeles are barred from raising the cost of rent for more than 650,000 rent-stabilized units across the city until 2023.

  • This Is the Biggest Mistake a Home Buyer Could Make

    When you're buying a house, you need to make certain you're making smart choices. If you decide you really love a particular house, you could end up in a situation where you stretch your budget to afford it.

  • 12 Metro Areas Where You Can Buy a Home With Less Than $30,000 of Annual Income

    Earlier this month, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) issued its 2021 fourth-quarter report on existing-home prices, noting that the median sales level had reached $361,700, with double-digit increases recorded year over year in two-thirds of the country's 183 metro areas. Affordability also worsened, the trade group said, with sustained price appreciation and higher interest rates pushing up the typical payment for a single-family home mortgage with 20% down to $1,240, representing 16.9% of the family income, up from 14.7% in 4Q 2020. First-time homebuyers, meanwhile, were generally spending 25.6% of household income on mortgage payments, above the trade group's 25% "affordability line."

  • How Buying My First Home Helped Me Afford to Buy a Bigger One

    Making this purchase was easy for us for one simple reason -- we'd already bought a home, and our ownership of that first property opened the door to buying our dream house. If you someday want to buy a big property, you may want to consider purchasing a smaller one first if you can make this work for you by taking the same steps we did.

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multip

  • The Gold Rush Is On. It’s Not Too Late to Get In.

    Gold is often thought of as a hedge against inflation, but it’s really protection against chaos—and the deepening Russia-Ukraine crisis certainly counts as chaos.