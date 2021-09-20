U.S. markets open in 8 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,386.50
    -35.25 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,119.00
    -343.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,233.50
    -92.50 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.20
    -27.10 (-1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.24
    -0.73 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.10
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    -1.3700 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -18.69 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9240
    +0.0290 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,683.59
    -2,185.71 (-4.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,141.63
    -83.90 (-6.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Liberty assures first homebuyers that there are options

Liberty Financial
·3 min read

Liberty - Home Loans

Liberty - Home Loans
Liberty - Home Loans
Liberty - Home Loans

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For first homebuyers looking for a home loan in the current market, the list of requirements and high competition for properties can be overwhelming.

But leading non-bank lender Liberty assures those first home buyers looking for a loan that there are options.

Often, first home buyers take out low deposit home loans, because they haven't had time to build significant savings. Australian states and territories offer different first homeowners grants and stamp duty exemptions or concessions to help eligible first-time buyers to buy a property.

Some lenders, like Liberty, may also accept gifted deposits for first home buyers. The reality is that many first-time borrowers get financial support from family members. However, not all lenders that offer low deposit home loans will accept gifted deposits.

Free-thinking lenders like Liberty also offer home loans for first homebuyers who are self-employed or may need a custom solution.

Engaging the help of a broker can help a borrower determine which home loan would best suit their needs. A broker can also provide guidance on a borrower's eligibility for one of a range of government grants and support schemes, including:

  • The First Home Loan Deposit Scheme (FHLDS) allows eligible borrowers with a deposit as low as 5% to get a loan for an existing property - without paying Lenders Mortgage Insurance.

  • The First Home Owner Grant (FHOG) is a one-off grant that can go towards buying a newly built home or embarking on a build. Eligibility criteria and grant amounts differ between states and territories. In Tasmania, the grant amount is $20,000 while in Victoria, eligible borrowers can access $10,000.

  • The New Home Guarantee (NHG) is designed to help singles and couples looking to buy or build a new home. Like the FHLDS, borrowers could access a loan with a minimum deposit of 5%.

Even if you're not eligible for a grant, other options might be available. Your broker can help you find the right lending solution to make your homeownership dreams a reality.

A broker can also help to secure an indicative pre-approval on a home loan. This means that a first homebuyer can be more confident about putting an offer in as soon as they find the property that suits their needs and budget.

Liberty's flexible credit assessment practices mean that they are more able to help first-time borrowers - including those with low deposits, self-employed or poor credit, to secure a home loan to suit their needs.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact
Heidi Armstrong
Group Manager - Marketing and Communications
P: +61 3 8635 8888
E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

Related Images






Image 1: Liberty - Home Loans


Liberty - Home Loans



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ‘The Crown’ and ‘Ted Lasso’s’ Big Emmy Wins Solidify TV’s New British — and Streaming — Invasions

    Television’s British invasion was on full display Sunday night at the 73rd Emmys. Netflix’s “The Crown” and Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” — series both set in the U.K. and featuring predominantly British casts — led the competition in both the comedy and drama fields. The two shows not only won the major categories they […]

  • Hong Kong Stocks Sink as Property Fear Spreads Beyond Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing investor angst about China’s real estate crackdown rippled through markets on Monday, pummeling Hong Kong developers and adding pressure on Beijing authorities to stop financial contagion from destabilizing the economy.Hong Kong real estate giants including Henderson Land Development Co. suffered the biggest selloff in more than a year on speculation China will extend its property clampdown to the financial hub. Fears of contagion from China Evergrande Group continued to i

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • China Evergrande shares plummet to 11-year low on default risks

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Evergrande on Monday plunged as much as 19% to their lowest in over 11 years, extending losses as investors take a dim view of its business prospects with a fast approaching deadline for payment obligations this week. The company's property management unit dropped over 12%, while its electrics car unit declined 8%. Movie streaming company Hengten Net, majority-owned by Evergrande, plummeted 14%.

  • Urge to splurge: Americans went overboard on spending this summer, study says

    This trend may continue through to the end of the year — here's why.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally At Turning Point As Fed Meeting Looms; What To Do Now

    With the S&P 500 just below its 50-day, the market rally is at a turning point with a key Fed meeting on tap. What should investors do now?

  • You’re suddenly rich — so how do you handle your money now?

    1. Decide who is your one trusted advisor—then build a support team around that person. You should take the time to identify your one trusted advisor and build a team of other professionals around him or her. Frequently, the newly wealthy have previously been working with one professional, such as an accountant, financial advisor or insurance broker, and continue relying on that same professional as their primary source of advice.

  • China Defends Tech Crackdown in Meeting With Wall Street Chiefs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top regulators defended their market-roiling crackdown on various industries in a meeting with Wall Street executives, while reassuring them the stricter rules aren’t aimed at stifling technology companies or the private sector.China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai said recent actions were to strengthen regulations for companies with consumer-facing platforms, and improve data privacy and national security, according to a person familiar with th

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood stands out to investors for generating consistently outsized returns. This focus on insights differentiates it from Snowflake, which identifies itself as a complete database, or Salesforce.com's Tableau, which serves as a data visualization tool.

  • Youth involved in the stock market are 'here to stay': Teen investor

    Seventeen-year-old Dylan Jin-Ngo became fascinated with the stock market when he was in sixth grade. Now the Huntington Beach teen spends much of his free time teaching other kids about markets.

  • Gold price: Here's why the yellow metal could double, and the best ways to buy it

    Here's how to dabble in the most popular investment in human history.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • Microsoft, Chipotle Among 5 Stocks Setting Up Buying Opportunities

    Microsoft and AMD are among top stocks setting up possibly buying opportunities off 50-day or 10-week lines.

  • $1,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Change Your Life in 20 Years

    Buying Netflix stock at its initial public offering back in 2002 would have yielded even better results, and a $1,000 investment in the entertainment company would now be worth about $492,000 based on today's stock price. With that kind of life-changing performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that are primed to be world beaters. Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) is a company that makes it easy to track and gather data from non-electronic objects -- bridging the Internet of Things into a world beyond smart cars, mobile devices, and connected toasters.

  • Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    If you want to know who really controls Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Evergrande Moment of Truth Arrives With Bond Payment Deadlines

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group bondholders are about to find out if the property giant’s liquidity crisis is as dire as it appears.Interest payments on two Evergrande notes come due Thursday, a key test of whether the developer will continue meeting obligations to bondholders even as it falls behind on payments to banks, suppliers and holders of onshore investment products. Investors are pricing in a high likelihood of default, with one of the notes trading at less than 30% of face value.

  • Here's Why Moderna's Stock Could Crash Before the End of 2021

    If you invested in COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) last year, you're likely sitting on a fantastic return, as the stock is up more than 500% in 12 months (the S&P 500 has increased by just 31%). With a pricey valuation that's significantly higher than analyst price targets and a business that today is dependent on COVID-19, it may only be a matter of time before a correction takes place. Moderna could soon face more competition in the U.S.

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • CFO of high-end shoe company embezzled $30 million in failed bid to woo TV news anchor — now he’s going to jail

    Richard Hajjar admitted stealing from The Alden Shoe Company to fund a TV talk show and beauty line for former Boston newscaster Bianca de la Garza.

  • Inflation Is All Over the Place

    It was a fluke that inflation calmed down in August, and it could equally well pick up again.