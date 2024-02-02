On January 30, 2024, Chief Legal Officer R Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT), as reported in a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $20.5 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $410,000.

Liberty Energy Inc is an oilfield services company that provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company's services include the provision of hydraulic fracturing and engineering services, as well as the sale of frac sand and chemicals to customers.

Over the past year, R Elliott has sold a total of 60,000 shares of Liberty Energy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a broader pattern observed within the company, where insider transactions have been predominantly sales. In the past year, there have been no insider buys and 27 insider sells for Liberty Energy Inc.

Liberty Energy Inc's Chief Legal Officer R Elliott Sells 20,000 Shares

Regarding the company's valuation, Liberty Energy Inc's shares were trading at $20.5 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $3.443 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 6.46, which is below the industry median of 9.69 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

When compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $24.33, Liberty Energy Inc's stock appears to be Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The sale by the insider may be of interest to investors tracking insider behavior as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's fundamentals when interpreting insider transactions.

