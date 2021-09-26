U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.25
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,759.00
    +85.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,315.00
    -3.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,250.00
    +6.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.78
    +0.80 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.80
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1725
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    17.75
    -0.88 (-4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3671
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7840
    +0.0990 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,188.10
    +434.01 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,076.69
    -26.37 (-2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Liberty Welcomes Government Scheme Expansion for Small Business

Liberty Financial
·2 min read

Liberty

Liberty
Liberty
Liberty

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further help for Australian SMEs has arrived thanks to expanded government funding, and leading non-bank lender Liberty welcomes the opportunity to support more business customers.

The ongoing economic impacts of COVID-19 restrictions are challenging for businesses, but the expansion of the Australian Government SME Recovery Loan Scheme is a promising solution. As a participating lender, Liberty will continue to support eligible business customers with free-thinking business loans until 31 December 2021.

As part of the scheme expansion, several changes were made to the eligibility criteria that will enable more SMEs experiencing hardship to apply for relief funds. The scheme will no longer require businesses to have accessed JobKeeper payments during the March quarter of 2021 or to have been flood-affected.

Eligible SMEs will have access to business loans of up to $5 million over a term of up to 10 years. Borrowers can use these loans for many business purposes, including to support investment or to refinance other qualifying debts.

The types of business loans available from non-bank lenders such as Liberty can provide more opportunities for business owners looking to rebuild or reach new heights.

Liberty was one of the first non-bank lenders to join the initial SME Guarantee Scheme and is committed to supporting small business customers to grow successful businesses.

Liberty can provide flexible business solutions that are catered to the unique needs and circumstances of business owners. Thanks to specialist credit assessment practices, Liberty can even help those with lower credit scores to find the right loan.

With a competitive range of business lending products on offer, Liberty is here to help you set your business up for success.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact
Heidi Armstrong
Group Manager - Marketing and Communications
P: +61 3 8635 8888
E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

Related Images






Image 1: Liberty


Liberty



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • Got $1,000? 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's almost hard to believe how successful Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has been since Warren Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. Back then, the company's stock was priced at $19 per share. Today, a single share of the company's class A stock is valued at roughly $418,000.

  • Oil flirts with 3-year highs: Lock in these stable 5%+ yields before they disappear

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Still Look Unstoppable

    With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to highlight one stock that's already a tremendous run so far this year that they'd buy today. Danny Vena (Global-E Online): There's little doubt e-commerce has a long runway ahead. The company handles many of the challenges and complexities that come with international selling, leaving the merchant to go about their daily routine.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now. The retail investor frenzy at the stock market and the short squeeze saga involving GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) […]

  • How can you best protect your investments if inflation continues to rise?

    Which assets are the best hedges against inflation? What's likely to happen with inflation this year? Financial experts weigh in.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    These electric vehicle stocks are potential multibaggers in the making given how hot the EV space is getting.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • China’s latest crypto crackdown is its toughest yet

    In China, the crypto market has been under constant threat, but it’s never fully been shut down. China’s regulators clarified on Friday (Sept. 24) that cryptocurrency transactions and mining are illegal, the country’s strongest stance against the non-government-issued currencies to date. In a statement, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said the rules are necessary to “maintain national security and social stability.”

  • Bond Yields Are Surging and Could Keep Rising. What That Means for Stocks.

    The rising yield on the 10-year Treasury suggests it can climb even more in the short-term, making cyclical stocks look like good bets.

  • What Are the Risks of Rolling My 401(k) Into an Annuity?

    Having guaranteed income after retirement is undeniably appealing. However, there are a number of risks to consider before rolling your 401(k) into an annuity.

  • U.S. Stocks Are Set to Open Mixed on Monday

    On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers the keynote address at the 63rd National Association for Business Economics annual meeting.

  • 2 Top Telehealth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    It might be convenient to think of telehealth as a remnant of the pandemic, a new way of doing things that will quickly disappear when things go back to normal. Telehealth was growing by leaps and bounds even before COVID-19 forced many of us to connect with healthcare professionals virtually. With so many companies now touting elements of remote care, it can be hard for investors to choose how to get exposure to this burgeoning industry.

  • Suze Orman: 'Medicare is not free,' here's how you can cover the cost

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • Recent 7.2% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shareholders, they're still up 400% over 1 year

    BioNTech SE ( NASDAQ:BNTX ) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. But that isn't a problem...

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Kraft Heinz and Verizon are part of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, and both could be excellent additions to yours.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Chinese property owner Evergrande looks as though it may default on its debts, and many fear this could spark a domino effect causing a global economic recession, which is why the stock market plunged last week. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Altria (NYSE: MO) are three stocks that could help insulate your portfolio from the next downturn. A safe place with thick walls and a well-stocked pantry is the consumer staples sector, and Colgate-Palmolive is one of the most solid companies in it.

  • McDonald’s, ConocoPhillips, and Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    McDonald’s Lockheed Martin and ConocoPhillips were among the large U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Fast-food restaurant company McDonald’s (ticker: MCD) said it plans to boost its quarterly disbursement to $1.38 a share, up 7% from $1.29. The stock, which yields 2.1%, has returned about 16% this year, dividends included, as of Sept. 23, versus around 20% for the S&P 500.

  • 3 Stocks Baby Boomers Can Hold for the Long Term

    Buying stocks can benefit investors of all ages. And the younger you are the more time is available for those investments to compound. But today's market full of biotech and artificial intelligence companies can be intimidating for those a little later in their investing journey.

  • 3 Stocks We're Ready to Buy if the Market Crashes This Month

    These tech stocks are riding secular growth trends, but would be especially good buys if there's a market pullback.