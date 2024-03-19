Libstar Holdings Limited's (JSE:LBR) largest shareholders are private companies with 42% ownership, individual investors own 17%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Libstar Holdings indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 56% ownership

Institutional ownership in Libstar Holdings is 14%

A look at the shareholders of Libstar Holdings Limited (JSE:LBR) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 42% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 17% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Libstar Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Libstar Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Libstar Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Libstar Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Libstar Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Apef Pacific Mauritius Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 42% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 14% and 12% of the stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Libstar Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Libstar Holdings Limited in their own names. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It seems the board members have no more than R738k worth of shares in the R2.0b company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 17% stake in Libstar Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 42%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Libstar Holdings that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

