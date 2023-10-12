LifeVantage’s Board Sees Support From 300 Senior Marketing Consultants

By Exec Edge Editorial

Nearly 300 senior marketing consultants representing over 80% of LifeVantage Corp.’s (Nasdaq: LFVN) revenue expressed strong support for the current leadership, the company said in a statement.

The consultants said they had confidence in the existing Board and management, citing the remarkable growth achieved in the last five quarters under Chairman Garry Mauro’s vision and recent strategic changes. Any disruptions, they believe, would detract from the company’s momentum, they said.

“In unity, we find strength, and as a collective of Senior Marketing Consultants, we stand firmly in support of the existing LifeVantage Corporation Board and management,” LifeVantage Field Advisory Board Member Tyler Daniels said.

Contact:

Exec Edge

www.Executives-Edge.com

Editor@Executives-Edge.com