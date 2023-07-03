Lifeway Foods' (NASDAQ:LWAY) investors will be pleased with their solid 181% return over the last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) share price has flown 181% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. And in the last month, the share price has gained 8.4%. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 3.8% in the last thirty days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Lifeway Foods was able to grow its EPS at 42% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. Notably, the 41% average annual share price gain matches up nicely with the EPS growth rate. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Lifeway Foods has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Lifeway Foods' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Lifeway Foods has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 35% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 8%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Lifeway Foods that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

