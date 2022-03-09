U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,277.88
    +107.18 (+2.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,286.25
    +653.61 (+2.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,255.55
    +459.99 (+3.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.29
    +53.28 (+2.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.53
    -14.17 (-11.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.70
    +7.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    +0.24 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1073
    +0.0164 (+1.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0760 (+4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3184
    +0.0086 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8650
    +0.2010 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,854.61
    +3,265.23 (+8.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.13
    +2.79 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Lightbridge Appearance Tonight on Hannity Postponed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lightbridge Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LTBR
Lightbridge Corporation
Lightbridge Corporation

RESTON, Va., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier today, Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), announced that Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge, would be interviewed on FOX News Channel’s “Hannity” show, hosted by Sean Hannity tonight at 9pm ET.

Producers from the Hannity show have informed Lightbridge that breaking news will force the interview to be rescheduled. Once a new date has been scheduled, we will issue an updated announcement.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company positioned to enable carbon-free energy applications that will be essential in preventing climate change. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for Small Modular Reactors, as well as existing light-water reactors, which significantly enhances reactor safety, economics, and fuel proliferation resistance. To date, Lightbridge has been awarded twice by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program to support development of Lightbridge Fuel™. Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology is backed by an extensive worldwide patent portfolio. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

To receive Lightbridge Corporation updates via e-mail, subscribe at https://www.ltbridge.com/investors/news-events/email-alerts

Lightbridge is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @LightbridgeCorp at http://twitter.com/lightbridgecorp.

For an introductory video on Lightbridge, please visit www.ltbridge.com or click here to watch the video.

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the timing and outcome of research and development activities, other steps to commercialize Lightbridge Fuel™ and future governmental support and funding for nuclear energy. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of the Company's product and service offerings; the Company’s ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors, including small modular reactors; the Company's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in the Company’s fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of our nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with the further spread of COVID-19, including the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people, economies, and the Company’s ability to access capital markets; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing the Company’s business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, our intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2020 and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements”, all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (646) 828-8710
ir@ltbridge.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Just Popped

    Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) stock is up 3.5% as of 1:20 p.m. ET Wednesday in response to the automotive company's announcement that it's going even more all-in on electric vehicles. As the company just advised, its new "Ford Pro" commercial fleet vehicles business "is launching an all-new suite of commercial chargers as the next addition in the comprehensive, end-to-end commercial charging solutions." Specifically, Ford is designing six new "scalable Level 2 AC and Level 3 DC fast chargers ranging from 11.5- kilowatts to 180 kilowatts" in power that can be installed both at private homes and at commercial fleet depots.

  • EQT unveils nationwide plan to 'unleash LNG' to solve energy crisis, reduce emissions

    Rice said EQT's plan is pro-green energy because LNG and natural gas produce less environmental impacts than coal. He said that should resonate with the Biden administration.

  • Why SunPower's Shares Popped 22.9% Today

    Shares of residential solar installer SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) jumped as much as 22.9% in trading on Tuesday as the entire solar industry rallied. The solar industry move today was driven in large part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the fallout for the energy industry. Today, Shell announced that it would stop buying Russian oil after making a purchase last week and the U.S. banned Russian oil imports.

  • U.S. Energy Chief Calls for More Oil Output Amid ‘War Footing’

    (Bloomberg) -- The top U.S. energy official openly called on oil and natural gas producers to boost supply amid an energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’

  • Plug Power: Energy Crisis Puts Green Hydrogen in the Spotlight

    The US and its allies are still grappling with how to deal with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Given the West’s dependence on Russian crude oil and natural gas, Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer notes that energy has been “weaponized.” “We are seeing dramatic increases in energy prices,” said the 5-star analyst, who believes this will also put “pressure on the economics of green hydrogen.” That said, as Europe and the US mull over completely banning the import of Russian energy sources

  • Winpak Broadens Sustainability Offering with Access to PureCycle Ultra-Pure Recycled Resin

    Winpak Ltd. (WPK), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality packaging materials for perishable foods, beverages and healthcare announced today that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) will be providing Winpak with Ultra-Pure Recycled (UPR) Polypropylene (PP) from its newest facility to be constructed in Augusta, Georgia. This agreement further expands Winpak's recyclable packaging solutions, now containing post-consumer recycled (PCR) content and further expands brand and consumer a

  • Invasive parachuting spiders are swinging toward SC. Here’s what to know

    The Asian Joro spider will be in South Carolina soon.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Surged 15.6% in February

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock's rebound in February may have led investors to expect better days ahead, but that doesn't seem to be the case just yet. The crash in growth stocks and the stalling of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill that proposed billion of dollars in incentives on renewable energy hit Plug Power shares hard earlier this year. Although Plug Power guided for $900 million to $925 million in revenue in 2022 and reiterated its 2025 outlook of $3 billion in sales and 17% in operating margin, the market expected even more.

  • Yellowstone logs year’s first grizzly bear sighting, issues warning

    Yellowstone National Park announced Tuesday that it has documented its first grizzly bear sighting of 2022.

  • LanzaTech to go public in $2.2B SPAC deal

    LanzaTech, a Chicago cleantech firm that turns carbon waste into sustainable chemicals, is going public in a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. LanzaTech announced Tuesday that it's merging with blank-check firm AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: AMCI) in a deal that values the business at $2.2 billion, the company said. Founded in 2005 and led by CEO Jennifer Holmgren, LanzaTech has developed carbon recycling technology that converts carbon waste into sustainable fuels and chemicals.

  • Analyst Report: Enphase Energy, Inc.

    Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

  • 55 tons of lettuce fed to Florida's starving manatees

    More than 55 tons of lettuce have been fed to starving Florida manatees as part of an experimental program to help the slow-moving marine mammals since their natural food is being destroyed by water pollution, wildlife officials said Wednesday. The lettuce, funded by more than 1,000 individual donations, is offered to manatees that gather in the warm water discharge near a power plant on Florida's east coast as they typically do during cold months. Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a conference call that the feeding program has made a difference.

  • Hong Kong races to build isolation facilities as COVID cases surge

    Hong Kong is rushing to build facilities for COVID-19 patients, with Reuters drone footage showing construction work in full swing after a temporary bridge linking the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen to the Asian financial hub opened at the weekend. As a surge in COVID-19 cases overwhelms Hong Kong's healthcare facilities, authorities have deployed mainland medical and construction workers, as well as building materials, to speed up efforts to contain an outbreak of the virus. Drone footage over the rural Hong Kong district of Lok Ma Chau close to the border with China showed a huge building site next to fish ponds and lush wetlands, with the glistening skyscrapers of Shenzhen towering in the background.

  • EU commits to phasing out dependency on Russian fossil fuels

    The European Union is seeking to fully phase out its dependency on Russian energy “well before 2030” to ensure the 27-nation bloc no longer faces difficult decisions about hurting their own economies in geopolitical crises like the invasion of Ukraine. The EU leaders meet in Versailles outside Paris for a two-day summit starting Thursday and will be working on ways to reduce their dependency on Moscow for fossil fuels. “We agreed to phase out our dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal imports,” said a draft of the summit declaration seen by The Associated Press.

  • Airbus strikes deal with Australia's Fortescue as airlines seek hydrogen boost

    European planemaker Airbus chose the Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd's hydrogen unit to help it reduce CO2 emissions from flying, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) said in a statement on Tuesday. FFI's chairman, Australian magnate Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest, has built most of his wealth in the highly emitting iron ore mining sector, but recently became one of business world's most outspoken advocates for fighting climate change. "The time is now for a green revolution in the aviation industry," he was cited as saying.

  • General Motors, PG&E pilot EVs as backup power sources for homes

    General Motors and Pacific Gas and Electric Company are launching a pilot that will let EV owners use their vehicles as a backup power source for their homes during an outage. The companies plan to test the bidirectional charging technology — which includes a vehicle-to-home (V2H) capable EV and charger — starting this summer at the PG&E Applied Technology Services facility in San Ramon, California. Following lab testing, the companies will test in a field demonstration at a small subset of customers' homes in PG&E's service area, according to the companies.

  • Reversing Trump, Biden reinstates California authority to set pollution standards for cars

    The Biden administration on Wednesday restored California's authority to set its own tailpipe emission standards for cars and light trucks, reversing a policy put in place by former President Donald Trump.

  • In difficult sector to decarbonize, Portland company introduces ‘GRN Steel’

    Steelmaking is a climate issue, responsible for at least 7% of man-made carbon emissions, and a challenging industry to decarbonize. Portland-based Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. hasn’t cracked the code on a greenhouse gas emissions-free process, but it is leveraging key assets to offer a new product called GRN Steel. It starts with steelmaking operations that have about a tenth the GHG emissions of the global steel industry, on average, then uses carbon offsets and renewable energy credits to get to net zero.

  • O'Rourke says Texas oil tycoon is suing him for defamation

    Texas gubernatorial hopeful and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D) said Monday that he is being sued by an oil tycoon over comments he made about the state's electric grid failure last year.O'Rourke told reporters Monday that Kelcy Warren, CEO of Energy Transfer, had filed the suit against him in state court. "He is going to try to take me to court, use his billions of dollars to try to shut me down and shut us up from telling the story of what...

  • Let's not squander the miracle of Yellowstone

    This year, given social media and marketing aimed at the park’s 150th anniversary, it’s possible that Yellowstone could surpass the 5 million mark.