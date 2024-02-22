Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc Executive Chairman Christopher Mapes Sells 9,653 Shares

On February 21, 2024, Executive Chairman Christopher Mapes sold 9,653 shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $244.85 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $2,363,726.45.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, based in Cleveland, Ohio, is a global manufacturer of welding, cutting, and brazing products. The company's portfolio includes arc welding equipment, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, robotic welding systems, and consumables. Lincoln Electric serves a diverse set of industries ranging from automotive and construction to energy and defense.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 181,918 shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Christopher Mapes is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc's stock market capitalization stands at $14.11 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The company's price-earnings ratio is 26.30, which is above both the industry median of 21.29 and the historical median for the company. This suggests a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past trading history.

The stock's current trading price of $244.85, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $193.75, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26. This indicates that Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider, Christopher Mapes, may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of this insider activity.

