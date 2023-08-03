Lincoln National (LNC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Lincoln National (LNC) reported $4.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. EPS of $2.02 for the same period compares to $2.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.6 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.92, the EPS surprise was +5.21%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lincoln National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Flows - Retirement Plan Services : $201 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $820.29 million.

Net Flows - Annuities : -$1.11 billion compared to the -$325.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Net Flows - Life Insurance : $932 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $904.05 million.

Revenues- Annuities : $1.19 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

Revenues- Retirement Plan Services : $334 million versus $334.30 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

Revenues- Other Operations : $46 million compared to the $39.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.3% year over year.

Revenues- Group Protection : $1.40 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

Revenues- Life Insurance : $1.76 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

Revenues- Net investment income : $1.51 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

Revenues- Insurance premiums : $1.61 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

Income (Loss) from Operations, After-Tax- Retirement Plan Services : $47 million versus $50.14 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Revenues- Fee income: $1.37 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Lincoln National have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

