Is Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Trading At A 22% Discount?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Lindsay Australia fair value estimate is AU$1.37

Lindsay Australia is estimated to be 22% undervalued based on current share price of AU$1.07

Our fair value estimate is 14% lower than Lindsay Australia's analyst price target of AU$1.58

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$53.6m AU$34.4m AU$39.2m AU$34.0m AU$31.1m AU$29.4m AU$28.5m AU$28.0m AU$27.9m AU$27.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -13.23% Est @ -8.64% Est @ -5.42% Est @ -3.17% Est @ -1.60% Est @ -0.49% Est @ 0.28% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.5% AU$49.4 AU$29.2 AU$30.7 AU$24.5 AU$20.7 AU$18.0 AU$16.1 AU$14.6 AU$13.4 AU$12.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$229m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$28m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.5%– 2.1%) = AU$445m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$445m÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)10= AU$197m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$426m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$1.1, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 22% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Lindsay Australia as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.283. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Lindsay Australia

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Transportation market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Lindsay Australia, there are three fundamental items you should further examine:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lindsay Australia you should know about. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for LAU's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

